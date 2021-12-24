There is no limit to what you can eat when it comes to Indian street food. And that's not all; as we experiment and develop new recipes, the number of items on the street food menu continues to grow. While there are many unique flavours to try, one that has captivated many people's interest is the delectable chaap. This dish, made from raw soya, comes in various spicy, crunchy, and even creamy flavours! Raw soya chaap is readily available at any dairy shop or other local stores, so you can even make combinations of flavours with it at home. However, if you want to keep things simple and want something delicious in the chaap taste, look no further. Here we bring you a delightful recipe of chilli chaap that you must try!





As the name suggests, chilli chaap recipe mixes the classic Indo-Chinese flavours and spells indulgence in every bite! In this recipe, all you need to do is first boil, fry the chaap and toss it in various sauces and spices to add that extra zing in flavour. You can even add veggies as per your choice. This dish also makes a great starter for any party or occasion! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe of this dish.

Chilli Chaap Recipe: Here's How To Make Chilli Chaap

First, take raw soya chaap and boil it. Cut it into pieces and deep fry. Next, add oil, ginger-garlic paste, and dry red chilli to a pan. Mix it well. Then add chopped onion and capsicum. Stir it, and add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, schezwan sauce, vinegar and some water. Let it come to a boil. Now throw in the chaap pieces and combine. Now, in a small bowl, add cornflour and water to make a slurry. Throw this in a pan and let it boil. Once done, take it out and serve!

For the full recipe of chilli chaap, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!