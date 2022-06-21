Whenever we go out to have something or just a simple party at home, chilli chicken is one recipe we all love to have. Be it as a starter or a main course along with noodles, this Indo-Chinese dish always finds its way on the table. And why not?! It is quick and super easy to assemble. However, if you are bored of having the same chilli chicken over and over, then now is the time to give this recipe a new twist. For the same, here we bring you a recipe of Chicken chilli with gravy. You can enjoy this lip-smacking delicacy with fried rice and noodles. Besides, you can quickly whip it up for any dinner party or any occasion to celebrate at home.





To make this recipe, you need some boneless chicken chunks, along with some easily accessible ingredients like salt, black pepper, ginger-garlic paste, cornflour and some Indo-Chinese sauces. The sauces play a dominant role in giving the burst of flavours to the dish. Without any more ado, let's learn how to make it at home.

Chicken Chilli Gravy Recipe: How To Make Chicken Chilli Gravy

To make this recipe, you first need to marinate the chicken chunks for about 15-20 mins. Once done, deep fry them until crisp.





Next heat oil in a pan, saute ginger-garlic paste along with veggies. Add corn flour slurry to give it a thick and consistent gravy. Add water in cornflour according to the amount of gravy you need.

Now that you know how to make it, try it at home and let us know how you and your family liked it in the comment section below.