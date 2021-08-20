It's no secret that we Indians love Chinese food. However, when we say Chinese we do not mean traditional Chinese food. In India, we have our own version and it has become a full-blown cuisine in itself. These Indo-Chinese or Desi Chinese dishes are packed with tantalising flavours ranging from sweet and sour to extremely spicy, and we cannot stop obsessing over them. If you're craving some Indo-Chinese food don't bother about ordering in, instead, take a look at this delectable list of appetisers we've curated just for you to satiate your cravings.

Here Are The Most Delicious Indo-Chinese Snack Recipes You Must Try:

This dish is an explosion of flavour in every bite, with succulent pieces of chicken that are fried in hot oil. The fried bite-sized pieces are tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce made with soy sauce and tomato juice.

A vegetarian favourite, this crispy treat is made using a blend of fresh vegetables like carrots, cabbage, and capsicum that are shredded thin. The vegetable filling is then stuffed in a flour wrap that is deep-fried. Indulgence, guaranteed!





Spring roll is one of the most loved Indo-Chinese snacks.

This fiery chicken dish takes 45 minutes to prepare. And, oh boy, it is lip-smackingly delicious! Fried chicken cooked in a spicy and tangy Schezwan sauce along with green capsicum.

This is a quick and easy dish made using chicken sausages. The sausages are wrapped in wonton wrappers and then fried. Serve this crispy treat with sweet and spicy chilli sauce!

A drool-worthy dish made with paneer, which is coated in flour and deep-fried. The fried paneer is then sauteed in a tangy sauce flavoured with ginger and garlic. Kids love this dish the most!





Try chilli paneer for a lavish yet delightful treat.

This popular item is cooked using fresh cauliflower florets. First, it is deep-fried and then tossed in a spicy and sour sauce made using ingredients like vinegar, soya sauce, and tomato puree.

Any dish that uses potatoes has to be delicious and this one does just that. Honey chilli potato is juicy, crunchy and packed with flavour. And the best part? It takes only 30 minutes to prepare.





Satiate your Indo-Chinese food cravings with these flavourful appetiser recipes. Do tell us which dish you enjoyed cooking the most.