Can you imagine a lavish dinner spread without chicken dishes on the table? Well, if you ask us, we certainly cannot. An ingredient with countless variations cannot be simply skipped out from the dinner table. From main course meals like chicken curries and chicken biryani to appetisers like chicken tikka, kebab and more, chicken has taken over every party and restaurant menu like nothing else. The best part is every recipe is jam-packed with drool-worthy taste and texture. Now, given our craze for chicken, we all love exploring different kinds of chicken recipes, right? Recipes that can simply liven up our dinner spread by its extraordinary taste and usage of ingredients.





So, for all you folks looking for some delectable chicken starter recipes that can amp up the dinner table, here we bring you a list of 9 best chicken starter recipes you must try. So, let's get started.

Easy Chicken Recipes: Here're 9 Chicken Starter Recipes For You:

1. Chilli Chicken

From street-side Chinese joints to fine dining restaurants, chilli chicken is one of the most loved Indo-Chinese chicken recipes. It can be eaten in two forms- gravy and dry. If you want to have it as a starter, a dry chilli chicken recipe should be the one you must try. It's greasy, spicy and all things decadent. Find the recipe here.

2. Chicken Malai Kebab

If you love the combination of cheese and chicken, these kebabs are all you need to have. Imagine having a bowl full of chicken chunks tossed in tangy spices and dipped in luscious cream and mozzarella cheese, would you be able to resist yourself? We guess not! Here's the recipe for you.

3. Chicken Nuggets

Loved by all, this tiny treat is simply irresistible! A plateful of fried chicken nuggets along with some mustard sauce and potato fries, aren't' you already slurping? Click here to know the recipe of homemade chicken nuggets and potato fries. Trust, this combination is one-of-a-kind.

4. Dahi Lasooni Chicken Tikka

Spicy, creamy and full of piquant garlic flavours, this dahi lasooni chicken tikka is a perfect starter recipe to give that extra kick of flavour. Besides having it as is, you can even wrap this chicken tikka in a rumali roti or plain roti to make a delicious chicken tikka wrap. Find the recipe here.

5. Chicken Poppers

If you are someone who wants to enjoy a chicken starter, but don't want to put in a lot of effort, we got you an easy-peasy recipe that will be ready in just a matter of minutes. Yes, you heard us! This recipe of bite-sized chicken poppers will leave you wanting for more. Click here for the complete recipe.

6. Crunchy Chicken Tenders

Also known as chicken fingers, this recipe of chicken starter is made by marinating the chicken with flour and herbs and then dipping it in another mixture and fried until crisp. It is best paired with mayonnaise. You can also prepare it to enjoy your evening cuppa. So, what are you waiting for? Click here for the recipe.

7. Bhuna Chicken Wings

If you are craving for some spicy and tantalising chicken starter recipe, we have got you covered with this amazing recipe. Crispy on the outside and juicy and moist on the inside, this chicken wings recipe is exactly what you need to satiate your cravings. Find the complete recipe here.

8. Chicken Galouti Kabab

You must be thinking, where's the kebab recipe in the list? Well, here it is! Made of minced chicken, this Awadhi-style kebab recipe is full of flavours. It is perfect for every occasion, birthday, potluck, picnic, dinner spread- you name it! Wondering how to make it? Click here.

9. Chicken 65

An all-time hit snack for non-vegetarians. It is a spicy, crunchy and flavourful chicken starter recipe from down south. Besides being utterly delicious, this recipe is also very quick and easy to make. Click here to know the detailed recipe of this amazing snack.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these sizzling chicken starter recipes and let us know your experience in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!



