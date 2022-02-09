From a restaurant with sweeping city views within an iconic palace hotel to pool side dining under the stars to a beachside venue at the edge of the ocean, we round up some of South India's most romantic dining venues. Perfect for dinner this valentine's day or a romantic rendezvous around the year

1. Tiamo, Conrad Bengaluru:

Tiamo translates to 'I love you' in Italian. Located on the edge of the Infinity Pool, Tiamo is one of Bengaluru's most romantic al-fresco dining spaces with uncluttered views of the Ulsoor Lake. The menu is dominated by the robust flavours and simple ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine. These Bistro classics are complemented by some of Conrad's most creative cocktails.





Kensington Road, Halasuru.

2. Grasshopper, Bengaluru:

a sanctuary away from the hustle and traffic snarls and yet within easy access from the city. It's been two decades but Grasshopper remains a favourite venue for a romantic meal. Choose a secluded table in a corner of their garden encircled by bamboo groves. Their private seven course dinner (that can be customised to suit your dietary preferences) removes the hassle of wading through the menu at the restaurant. Their winter specials include an asparagus bisque and seaweed caviar.

Bannerghatta, Kalena Agrahara

3. Falak, Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru:

There are few spots in Bengaluru that can match the panoramic views from this all-new F&B hotspot. This rooftop restaurant boasts of sweeping views of the city and Nandi Hills in the distance. Falak is a new brand for the Leela hotels and showcases Awadhi signatures and cuisine from India's North West Frontier. The bar showcases artisanal cocktails with an Indian twist while Falak's signature dal and slow cooked chicken are both bestsellers.





Bhartiya City

4. Asvah 24:

Tucked away off East Coast Road that connects Chennai with Pondicherry is a versatile space with a beautiful water body. It's a collection of spaces including a cosy bar but it's the open to sky section with beach views that make it an ideal setting for a candlelit dinner. The menu breaks away from cliches - try the coffee and tomato broth with parmesan ice cream, while the cocktails truly hit the spot.





Beach road, Neelangarai

5. Bay View, Taj Fisherman's Cove:

There are very few fine restaurants that take you as close to the ocean as Bay View. Thatched roof gazebos perched just a few feet away from the ocean spray add to the experience in this atmospheric restaurant. The restaurant gets fresh boatloads of the catch of the day, local influences dominate the menu; but this restaurant is ultimately about the view.





Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa, East Coast Road, Kovalam

6. Villa Maya, Thiruvananthapuram:

A lovingly restored 18th century Dutch manor that once enjoyed the attention of the royal house of Travancore. The unique architecture takes you back in time, but it's the outdoor seating area that has our vote especially for an intimate dinner. The menu presents a wide repertoire of cuisine from the countries that historically traded with Kerala and includes signatures from Kerala, Morocco and Italy.





Airport Road, Injakkal, West fort, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Adaa, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad:

Perched 2,000 feet above the city of Hyderabad with 360-degree views of the city, is one of India's most iconic modern palaces. Built in 1894, this palace hotel is a throwback to the romance and grandeur of Hyderabad's Nizams. Adaa offers beautiful city views (especially once the city lights take over) and showcases slow-cooked Hyderabad delicacies that originated in royal kitchens.





Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Hyderabad

8. Colony Clubhouse and Grill, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty:

Kochi offers an array of dining venues with backwater and ocean views. The Grand Hyatt is spread over 26 acres of land on Bolgatty island overlooking the Vembanad lake. Colony Clubhouse and Grill, located on the rooftop offers the best, uncluttered views from the hotel. Colony brings together a fine selection of global cuisines - try the cauliflower and lobster velouté and the eight textured Valrhona chocolate cake and a fine selection of spirits and artisanal cocktails.





Bolgatty Island, Kochi