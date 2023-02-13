Valentine's day 2023: It's that time of the year. Where will you be this Valentine's day? It's not just quiet, romantic, candle-lit dinner venues. You might choose to spend Valentine's with that special someone or hang out with your BFFs or your work buddies. We've rounded up an eclectic array of venues in Bengaluru and Chennai. Whether you're looking for a rooftop restaurant with a stunning beach view or a high-voltage venue with EDM, we've got you covered.

Here Are 8 Of The Best Dining Venues For Valentines Day In Bengaluru And Chennai:

Bengaluru

1. High Ultra Lounge and Horizon





Located on the 31st floor, atop the World Trade Centre, you get beautiful views of the horizon and the Bengaluru skyline. It's essentially two spaces – a High energy Resto Lounge and Horizon, a 40-seater restaurant with an intimate dining experience. The restaurant offers one of the city's most exhaustive list of Japanese whiskeys and a sushi counter that keeps rolling out delicious rolls.

Where: World Trade Centre

2. Seta





One of Bengaluru's newest dining venues at a luxury hotel, this intimate venue at Hilton Embassy Golf Links offers a laidback alfresco dining experience. Seta is inspired by the outdoors and sticks to a minimalist design template. Seta finds a balance between Asian and Mediterranean eating practices and offers a fine blend of wellness and great flavours. The easy and informal ‘izakaya' dining style with sharing plates, is perfect for your gang of friends.

Where: Hilton Embassy Golf Links

3. 10 Speakeasy





One of our favourite new bars in Bengaluru, 10 Speakeasy recreates the charm of prohibition-era speakeasy bars from the 1920s. It's tucked away behind a premium paan shop, a location that adds to its intrigue. The interiors are a throwback to another era while a selection of classic cocktails keeps up. The menu has an Asian slant with a smattering of global favourites. The mirrored bar and cosy corners add to its appeal as Valentine's destination.

Where: Wood Street, Ashok Nagar

4. Olive Beach

It's been almost a decade since Olive set new benchmarks for standalone dining in Bengaluru with its authentic spin on Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting. There are very few restaurants in Bengaluru that offer a markedly different experience at lunch and dinner; Olive Beach with its Mediterranean rustic vibe is a rare exception. The open courtyard is perfect for a romantic dinner - flickering candles and soft lighting. Do start your meal with the grilled figs and orange or Brie En Croute – Brie cheese baked, wrapped in a puff pastry and served with caramelised onion and orange marmalade.

Where: Wood Street, Ashok Nagar

Chennai

5. Above Sea Level



Above Sea Level remains one of our favourite rooftop dining destinations in Chennai. Above Sea Level returned after a complete makeover in 2022 and yet retained its charm as one of the city's most romantic dining venues. Located on the 14th level, this resto-bar offers sweeping views of the Chennai skyline. Chennai's pleasant February evenings keep the pool-facing, al-fresco section in the mix. You could also find your comfort zone in the indoor section. The all-new menu includes kababs, grilled entrees and artisanal cocktails.

Where: The Raintree Hotel St. Mary's Road, Alwarpet

6. The Flying Elephant





It's been almost a decade since The Flying Elephant shook up Chennai's luxury F&B scene. This massive luxury dining destination is back in a refreshed avatar with an all-new menu. Spread over multiple levels, The Flying Elephant offers a multi-sensory experience. You will find multiple niches within the restaurant's three-tier architecture. The exhaustive menu is full of interesting twists and turns with a playful take on traditional recipes but never losing the soul of the dishes.

Where: The Park Hyatt Chennai, Velachery Road, Guindy

7. Wharf, Radisson Temple Bay





There is no luxury dining venue that offers better views of the historic shore temple in Mamallapuram and the Coromandel Coastline. You're on the edge of the ocean with stunning views and yet you're ensconced within the comfort of an elegant restaurant under a thatched roof that merges with the beach. There's an elevated seating area closer to the live kitchen but it's the cluster of tables on the beach that is our favourite zone at Wharf. The menu has room for international grills, local seafood specialities and pasta.

Where: Kovalam Road (Near ECR), Mahabalipuram,

8. Sekhmet Lounge and Club

Need to shake things up this Valentine's? If you'd rather be at an action-packed venue, then head to Sekhmet, which is one of the city's most vibrant new hotspots. Sekhmet takes its name from the Egyptian lion-faced warrior goddess and is spread over multiple levels. It's a brilliant mix of foot-tapping music, new-age cocktails and comfort food platters that almost always hit the spot.

Where: Chamiers Road, Alwarpe