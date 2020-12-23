Christmas 2020: Make Gingerbread Cookies With This Easy Recipe And Thank Us Later 

Highlights Christmas is all about indulging in good food

There are so many traditional delicacies we are looking forward to

Gingerbread cookies are very easy to make at home

Drenched in the spirit of Christmas already? Well, so are we. It is undeniably one of our most favourite times of the year. With the nip in the air, the streets all lit, and the gifts, can Christmas 2020 make up for the forgetful year that 2020 has been at large- well, we don't know that yet. What we do know is that we are in a mood to go all out and indulge in all festive delicacies. Plum cakes, the mulled wine, roasted chicken, hasselback potatoes the list is extensive. We have in fact also decided to bake our own gingerbread cookies this time. Did you know? They are incredibly easy to make at home, and once you make it yourself, you would never want to purchase it from the stores at all.





To make this recipe by NDTV Food, you would need maida, sugar, unsalted butter, egg, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, baking soda, nutmeg powder, vanilla essence, salt and that's about it.





(Also Read: Christmas 2020: 15 Places To Ring In The Festivities Across Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru)





Method:





1. Combine butter and sugar in a bowl.





2. Then add eggs and vanilla essence, and mix until the mixture is nice and fluffy. Do not overmix.

3. Now put a sieve on top of that bowl, and add the flour, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, baking soda and salt to the wet mix.





4. Make a nice cookie dough, refrigerate the dough for 2 hours.





Promoted

5. Flat out the dough, cut out cute shapes and bake at 160 degree for 8-10 minutes.





Sounds like a cakewalk, doesn't it? Try this recipe video at home and let us know how you liked it. Merry Christmas everybody!







