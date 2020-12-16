Christmas 2020: 5 Best Winter Drinks And Cocktails To Enjoy This Season

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 16, 2020 18:11 IST
The excitement for Christmas 2020 has officially begun, after nearly a year of coping with the pandemic. Although large gatherings are still a strict no-no, people are nowhere close to letting this dampen the festive spirit. Christmas is traditionally associated with all sorts of delicious and comforting food, right from roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, gingerbread cookies and cranberry sauce. There are also a number of soul-stirring drinks which the joyous festival is incomplete without. These are beverages which help the body stay warm in the chilly winters, truly the drinkable equivalent of a warm hug!
1. Mulled Wine
A glass of mulled wine is an essential part of Christmas since times immemorial. With a mix of festive spices and an array of flavours, there is no coming back once you try this incredible drink recipe. Click here for the full step-by-step recipe text.
(Also Read: Christmas Special: The Secret to Making Mulled Wine)
2. Warm Apple Winter Punch
If you can't imagine a drink without a fruity kick, this winter punch is just for you! A wonderful combination of orange, apple, lemon and pineapple juices makes this warm fruit punch a heaven for beverage aficionados. Here is an easy recipe for you to try.
(Also Read: This Warm Apple-Kinnu Winter Punch Is Giving Us Major Cozy Vibes)
3. Hot Chocolate Cow
Hot chocolate is undoubtedly one of the most favourite, classic winter drinks. This Christmas, we highly recommend you to try its funkier, edgier new avatar - the Hot Chocolate Cow. Click here to know how to make this smooth, creamy cocktail drink for Christmas 2020.
(Also Read: Hot Chocolate Bombs: The Viral Winter Food Trend That's So Addictive To Watch)
4. Slow Cooked Spiced Sangria
There is no better companion to the winter festive season than a glass of fresh, hot Sangria. Our favourite recipe is this slow-cooked, spiced Sangria made with a heady mix of sweet, spice and everything nice. Here is the full recipe text of this delicious winter drink.
5. Hot Fruit Punch
If you love fruit punch in summers, wait till you try our winter-special hot fruit punch! This satiating drink is made with hearty, warm ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger and jaggery - thus perfect for Christmas celebrations. Click here for the full step-by-step recipe text.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.