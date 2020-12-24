Christmas 2020: How To Make Mulled Wine At Home For Festive Celebrations (Recipe Video)

Christmas 2020: Here's how to make mulled wine at home.

Winter season is much-awaited all year round, not just for the lovely weather but also the string of festivities. Christmas 2020 is being celebrated world over on the 25th of December. Christmas is a festival marked by family gatherings, a sumptuous feast and lots of gifts. Apart from the traditional food and desserts made on the day, there are a number of drink recipes which mark the joyous occasion. One such beverage, which Christmas celebrations are incomplete without, is mulled wine. The warm, soul-stirring drink has been a part of the Christmas festivities since as early as 2nd century.





As legend has it, mulled wine was considered to be a warm, nourishing beverage that would keep the body healthy through the winter season. The first-ever documentation of the mulled wine recipe in a British cookbook dating back to 14th century. The recipe included French wine and other condiments such as honey, cinnamon, cardamom, galingale.





How To Make Mulled Wine | Mulled Wine Recipe

Start the recipe by making a wine syrup of sugar, orange, lemon and spices such as cloves and cinnamon stick. Put all the ingredients together in a pan on medium heat. Let all this dissolve in some Red wine to make a thick, syrupy brew. Then add more wine to the brew and bring the mixture to a boil. Serve warm and delicious!

The best part about this recipe is that it can be made easily in less than an hour. So take your Christmas celebrations a notch higher with the heartwarming mulled wine recipe!





