Winter is upon us and we are celebrating the season with different festivals back-to-back. Christmas is just around the corner and our preparations are on an all-time high. It's time to sing Christmas carols and indulge in all things yummy and decadent. While some of us are busy decorating Christmas trees with bells, balls and candies, some are making arrangements for Christmas parties at home. And then there are some, who are looking for restaurants and cafés to indulge in delicious festive meals. If you too are busy surfing the internet looking for eateries with Christmas-special menu, then fret not; we've got you covered here! We have prepared a list of eateries from across Delhi NCR that are offering delicious Christmas-special dishes. Much interesting, isn't it? So, without further ado, let's get started with the listicle. Take a look.

Here're 23 Places Across Delhi Offering Christmas-Special Menu:

Imperial:





What's Christmas without some sinful indulgences?! Imperial New Delhi brings you a gastronomic Christmas celebration on December 24 and 24 at 1911 Restaurant. On the Christmas eve, you will get buffet that include Shepherd's pie, roasted turkey, cajun salad, cold cuts and more. The 25th December buffet will further include an array of smoked fish, cold sea food bar, antipasti, mezze and carving stations and more.





Westin, Gurgaon:





If you are looking for an incredible festive brunch on Christmas, Westin Gurgaon can be a great option for you. With an eclectic mix of live cooking stations, you will be offered seafood bar, fresh grills and a festive carvery. The gastronomic experience with be accompanied by seasonal melodies from a live band and a visit from the jolly old man in red bearing gifts for young ones.

Nook, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity:





Seasonal feats and exceptional dining experience awaits the guests at Nook, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. Here, you can enjoy a sumptuous Christmas eve dinner, followed by lavish brunch on Christmas. Relax over a delicious meal and have lavish food spread with hand-crafted festive beverages to take the festive experience a notch higher.





Hyatt:





It seems like Hyatt is leaving no stones unturned to make Christmas special for all. With special lunch and dinner, the hotel is offering Christmas special lunch and dinner with range of delicacies and drinks. You will get it specially curated on Christmas eve at every eatery in the hotel.





The Park:





If you are a fan of Asian cuisine, then we have found the right place for you celebrate Christmas. This year, The Zen and The Bridge is offering festive special menu that will take you to a gastronomic journey. This offer is available at both Delhi and Kolkata Park.





Smoke House Deli:





This Holiday season, Smoke House Deli is ringing in festivities with festive menu that is an exquisite mix of heart-warming soups, favourful mains and decadent desserts. From grilled prawns to pulled lamb shank and vindaloo - you will get it all at Smoke House Deli.





Colocal:











Keeping up with the holiday spirits, Colocal is all set to spread the Holiday cheer with their limited period Christmas Menu consisting of new and flavorsome savory and sweet delicacies. This festive menu will be available till December 31, 2021.





Monkey Bar:











This holiday season, Monkey Bar presents The Great Indian Christmas from Dec 15, 2021 - Jan 6, 2022. It's an ode to the mums and grandmas across different regional communities, who lovingly cooked up a feast for Christmas each year. So, if you can't be home this Christmas, come around to Monkey Bar and raise a glass to them and feast on our festive specials from across India at The Great Indian Christmas only at Monkey Bar - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.





Kneed:





With Christmas just around the corner, Kneed is no stranger to the festival of lights, gifts, snow and warmth and is gearing up to offer diverse 100% vegan options for those willing to go completely green. With plum cakes, special Christmas donuts and whole wheat Christmas beards and loafs, Kneed is offering its patrons with a beautiful array of desserts to sleigh them to their doorsteps.





BoTai Switch:





BoTai Switch at Shangri La Eros Hotel, New Delhi is offering unlimited Christmas brunch, with a range of delicious meals, live music and lavish ambience.





Gulati Restaurant:





The ones who love indulging in Desi meals can consider Gulati at Pandara Road for Christmas celebrations. Gulati is celebrating the festive season with delicious dishes from December 21 to December 31, 2021. From butter chicken and dal makhani to gajar ka halwa and fruit cream, you will get it all at Gulati, this festive season.





Sana-Di-Ge, Delhi:





Another restaurant curated Indian delicacies is Sana-Di-Ge. It has a perfect assortment of South Indian delicacies that include prawn chilli fry, fish rawa fry, chicken ghee roast, denji rasa, prawn sukka and more. With live music and a lavish table setup, this place can be a great option to enjoy Christmas with friends and family. The offer is available for dinner on December 24, 2021 and for lunch and dinner on December 25, 2021.





Café Delhi Heights:





The chefs at Café Delhi Heights have curated a special Christmas Menu that will start from 21st December and will last till 31st December. The special Christmas menu has offerings like broth with chicken dumplings, rice vermicelli, duck soup, Asian spring salad, soft tacos, roasted duck and more.





Ophelia, Hotel Ashoka:





Looking for good food and good mood to celebrate Christmas this year? Ophelia at Hotel Ashoka can be a great option for you. This Christmas, Ophelia is offering a scrumptious buffet tha include specials like marsala stuffed portebello mushrooms, grilled camembert with cranberry glaze, herbed roasted turkey, classic Roast chicken, herbs cursted rack of lamb and more. This brunch will be available on the Christmas eve (24th December) and for brunch on December 25, 2021.





Viet:Nom, Cyberhub:





This place is known to offer delicious Vietnamese experience to Delhi. Taking the experience a step higher, Viet:Nom is offering the most lavish Christmas brunch with live music and amazing décor. From raw mango salad to roasted turkey, you will get it all.





One8 Commune:





One8 Commune is all set to make Christmas special for us with an assortment of dishes and candylicious brunch with unlimited desserts buffet and some live music. The celebration starts on December 25th and will continue till December 26, 2021. The best part is, the offer will be available in both the outlets in Delhi - Worldmark Aerocity and Mall Road.





Dhansoo Café:





This Christmas, Dhansoo café is offering everything a foodie could wish for. They have curated a special menu that includes puran poli, kuzhi paniyaram, clay oven roasted chicken, Naga-style pork with bamboo rice, carrot cheese cake and many more lip-smacking dishes and desserts. The festival starts from December 21 and will last till the end of the year - December 31, 2021. The offers are available at both Ambience Mall, Gurgaon and Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden.





The Knot:





This Christmas, The Knot at Eros International Trade Tower at Nehru Place is offering special platter that include guacamole and smoked salmon crostini, charcuterie platter and more. For desserts, you will get chocolate mudpot, plum cake, cheese cake and more.





TRES, Delhi:





From 15th to 25th December, TRES is offering a special Christmas feast with a range of yummy dishes including sage & apple-walnut stuffed sous-vide cooked roast turkey, herb roasted potatoes, honey glazed carrots, charred kale et al.





Whiskey Amour:





Looking for good food, music and great ambience? Whiskey Amour is a place to look up to. Whiskey Amour is offering a special platter that includes one artisanal pizza, one chicken wing or veg cigar roll and two mugs of beer. This offer is available from December 23 to December 26, 2021.





L'Opera:





Christmas seems incomplete without indulging in sweets. This is why, L'Opera brings a selection of products that include yule log, chocolates, panettone, Christmas pudding, biscuits, plum cake and more. L'Opéra's festive delicacies will be available in all its outlets and online all throughout the month.





Honey And Dough:





Honey and Dough too is offering an impressive array of seasonal festive products to make Christmas yet delicious for you. From classic plum cakes and chocolate balls to Christmas pudding and more - Honey and Dough is sure to satiate your sweet cravings in the yummiest way possible.





Artful Baker:





Delhi's Artful Baker too brings a curated Christmas menu offering plum cake, spiced carrot cake, chocolate bourbon yule log and more. Besides, it also offers a delightful assortment of artisanal breads such as pannetone, fig and onion brioche, stolen bread and more. What are you waiting for? Get hold of these delicacies and relish!