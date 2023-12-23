The countdown to Christmas Day is always exciting. People all around the globe are bringing in the festive spirit by decorating the Christmas tree, singing carols, sharing gifts, and, not to forget, baking delicious sweet treats. While there are several desserts that are prepared for this festival, a classic plum cake is a must-have on the menu. The celebrations feel almost incomplete if we don't get to enjoy this cake. Don't you agree? Traditionally, plum cake is prepared with all-purpose flour, alcohol (mostly rum), eggs, and different types of nuts and mixed fruits. But what if you do not have eggs or alcohol? Should you deprive yourself of indulging in this Christmas special cake? Absolutely not! Here's a super easy and delicious eggless plum cake recipe shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah that you must try.

Photo Credit: Istock

How To Ensure Eggless Plum Cake Remains Moist?

Cake can easily dry out if not stored properly. And this can ruin its overall taste and texture. To ensure your eggless plum cake remains moist, remember to always store it in an airtight container. This way, air doesn't come into contact with it, preventing it from drying out. Additionally, you can also brush the cake with some milk after baking.

How To Prevent The Nuts From Sinking To The Bottom Of The Cake?

Nuts help add a crunchy texture to the plum cake. However, oftentimes, they tend to sink to the bottom of the cake. This can be quite disheartening after putting in all that effort. An easy way to prevent this is by coating the nuts in a bit of maida before adding them to the batter. This trick works like magic every time.

Eggless Plum Cake Recipe | How To Make Eggless Plum Cake For Christmas 2023:

This eggless plum cake is made using whole wheat flour and does not contain any alcohol. To make it, start by soaking dried mixed fruits in juice for about 30 minutes. Take a large bowl and add all the dry ingredients in it, including whole wheat flour, cornflour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, milk powder, and a pinch of nutmeg. Mix well and keep aside. Now, take another bowl and add milk, vinegar, lime juice, brown sugar, vanilla essence, and a bit of water. Whisk well, and grate some orange zest into the mixture. Add the soaked mixed fruits and combine everything together. Sift the dry mix into the batter and mix again. Finally, pour in the melted butter and add roasted nuts to it. Mix well, and then transfer to a baking pan greased with butter or oil. Bake at 180 degrees C for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Eggless plum cake is ready!

Watch the detailed video below:

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron and get ready to make this delicious eggless plum cake at home. Merry Christmas 2023, everyone!