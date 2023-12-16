The festival of Christmas is not too far away. It's a time when people come together with their loved ones to bond over good food and drinks. This year, the festival falls right after a weekend, making it an extended celebration. People are already making plans on how they wish to celebrate this special occasion. Some are organising get-togethers and parties at home, while others are on the hunt for Christmas special offers and menus. Do you fall into the latter category? If so, get ready to explore some of the best restaurants in Delhi that offer such deals. From classic Christmas dishes to beautiful decor, carols, and more - there's a lot waiting for you. Without further ado, let's delve into the details.

Here Are Some Of The Best Christmas Deals And Offers Across Delhi-NCR:

1. ITC Maurya

Immerse yourself in the festive extravaganza at ITC Maurya, where delightful offerings have been curated to make your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations truly special. From scrumptious brunches to delightful dinners, these offerings are designed to create cherished moments with your loved ones. Additionally, indulge in the allure of their special Christmas giveaway hamper that is sure to mesmerise you.

Where: Sardar Patel Marg, Akhaura Block, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

2. Eros Hotel

Eros Hotel is bringing in the Christmas celebration by organising a delightful feast at Blooms. It promises an unforgettable experience filled with delicious delights and merriment. Special attractions include gifts from Santa, a lucky draw, a Christmas Goodies Hut, mulled wine, and a variety of kids' activities, such as a magician, tattoo artist, and pottery. Enjoy the festive atmosphere with carol singing and indulge in a lavish traditional buffet with free-flowing premium beverages.

Where: Nehru Place, New Delhi

3. Cafe Delhi Heights

Cafe Delhi Heights is ready to embrace the Christmas spirit with enthusiasm. They've arranged a special brunch, and the chef has designed a special Christmas Winter Menu, accessible from December 23rd to January 6th, 2023. The menu showcases delightful options like Chocolate Bomb, Red Velvet Baby Croissant, Focaccia Sandwich, Apple Tart, Four Cheese Fondue, Chocolate Fondues, and others. Indulge in these offerings while sipping your favourite drinks at the bar.

Where: All outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh

4. Parra By Khubani

Parra by Khubani is hosting its first-ever Christmas Brunch, where you can experience a joyful celebration filled with delightful activities. They have also curated an indulgent menu to savour the essence of Christmas. Delight in specialties like turkey marinated with garlic butter, salt-baked beetroot with pear, succulent roasted chicken leg, tantalising avocado dahi puri, an enticing mezze platter, and the classic plum cake that captures the essence of the holidays.

Where: Model Town Phase-2, Main Market, H-4/9, Third floor, New Delhi

When: December 24th - 25th, 2023, 12 pm - 4 pm

Cost: Rs 2200 + taxes

5. Molecule, Gurgaon

Molecule is getting ready to spread joy to all your near and dear ones this Christmas. Experience the most extravagant Christmas Brunch adorned with beautiful decor and a live singer for carols. They offer a buffet, live counters, and table service for starters and mains. Refresh yourself with stations for salads, soups, fruits, cold cuts, cheese, dimsums, sushi, wok-tossed dishes, Mediterranean delights, turkey specialties, and a delectable dessert spread.

Where: 2nd Floor, M3M IFC, Golf Course Ext Road, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram

6. L'Opéra

L'Opéra is introducing a special Christmas menu that features many of the brand's signature dishes, drinks, and Christmas products at very attractive prices. The menu includes a welcome drink, soups, salad, a choice of pasta, pizzas, and risotto. You can also choose from Christmas Buche available in different flavours like Coffee Buche, Black Forest Buche, and more. L'Opéra is not only introducing the special menu but also promises to bring Christmas vibes in the French style. Carols, decorations, and food will perfectly set the Christmas atmosphere.

Where: At all outlets - MG Road, Green Park, Select CityWalk, Bikaner Road, Civil Lines

7. Soul Mykonos

Soul Mykonos is all set to usher in Christmas cheer in the merriest style. Live counters, performances, Santa Claus greeting the kids and presenting gifts will be the added attractions of the brunch. The lavish brunch menu offers a wide range of soups, salads, warm sweet potatoes, live chaat station, Neapolitan & Roman thin-crust pizzas, live char-grill counters, main course section, and more. Moreover, enjoy special offers such as receiving a complimentary cocktail if you are wearing red or enjoying a complimentary dessert if Santa reads a letter written by you, and more.

Where: 3rd Floor, Reach 3 Roads Mall, Soul Mykonos Sector 70, Gurgaon

8. Sitch Cocktailors

Sitch Cocktailors Gurgaon is ready to mark its inaugural Christmas celebration with a specially curated menu and drinks. The menu features unique dishes such as roast chicken with herb stuffing, vegetarian stuffed bell peppers, garlic butter shrimp scampi, maple-glazed roast chicken, grilled vegetable platter, lemon herb baked salmon, and creamy mushroom risotto. The outlet will be adorned with Christmas decorations to provide the perfect festive ambiance.

Where: Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon

9. Honey & Dough

Indulge in the specially crafted lunch at Honey & Dough, where you have the option to select appetisers such as arancini and risotto balls. For the main course, choose from a variety of options including pasta, burrito bowls, wraps, and pizzas. This special lunch is priced at Rs 1000 plus taxes per person, allowing you to enjoy 2 starters, 1 main course, and 1 dessert. Additionally, Honey and Dough is reintroducing their timeless collection of products, featuring classic plum cakes, the exquisite chocolate balls, Christmas pudding, cookies, and other festive specialties.

Where: At all outlets across Delhi-NCR

When: December 24th -25th, 2023

10. Guppy

Guppy, a renowned name in contemporary Japanese cuisine, presents a delightful Christmas experience with a scrumptious holiday menu. This festive season, the restaurant introduces a thoughtfully crafted Christmas menu that includes dishes like the vegetable kaminabe soup, slow-cooked vegetable lotus-leaf pouch, and the two-way tofu & artichoke, ensuring a harmonious blend of flavours to enhance the holiday dining experience. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in their festive ambiance and relish the delightful dishes.

Where: H6MF+V89 Main Market, 28, Lodhi Road, Block 13, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

Cost: INR 2700

11. Cafe De Flora

Cafe De Flora has introduced an exclusive Christmas brunch menu, showcasing a diverse selection of festive dishes and beverages. From rum cake and hot chocolate to grilled chicken and cottage cheese, their Christmas brunch provides something enjoyable for everyone. To enhance the festive ambiance, they have added special touches like mistletoe and holly decorations, creating an authentically Parisian atmosphere right here in Delhi. Join them and celebrate the festive season in the perfect way.

Where: Shop No-24 25, Santushti Shopping Complex, Opp. Samrat Hotel, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1200

12. one8 Commune

Experience a delightful culinary celebration at one8 Commune during the Christmas festival, where you can savour a diverse a la carte menu. Dive into both traditional Christmas classics and inventive dishes crafted by their culinary team. Relish specially crafted Christmas cocktails that promise to bring a touch of magic to your celebrations. Embracing the authentic Christmas atmosphere, one8 Commune extends the treat of complimentary Christmas desserts to all guests. The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations, creating a warm and inviting setting for patrons.

Where: one8 Commune Delhi-NCR

When: December 24th - 25th, 2023, 12 noon to 4 pm

13. Qla

Experience the enchantment of Christmas at QLA with a delightful mix of festive pleasures. Enjoy live carols on Christmas Eve, creating the perfect festive atmosphere. Indulge in their special Winter Menu, ensuring a culinary journey with Christmas specials to delight your taste buds. As a gesture of appreciation, each guest will be gifted a personalised plum cake, guaranteeing sweet memories to take home. On Christmas Day, relish a spectacular terrace brunch accompanied by the soulful tunes of Benny.

Where: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: December 24th - 25th, 2023

Cost: INR 6000 per person

14. INJA X Camillo's

INJA and Camillo's, both premier dining destinations renowned for their exquisite culinary offerings, invite guests to immerse themselves in the festive spirit with a specially curated Christmas Brunch on December 25, 2023! Celebrate the joyous season with a gastronomic journey featuring an array of delectable dishes meticulously crafted by their experienced chefs. The Christmas Brunch menu showcases a blend of traditional favourites and innovative creations, promising a memorable experience for food enthusiasts.

Where: 77, Friends Colony West, New Friends Colony, New Delhi