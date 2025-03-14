After a long and tiring work week, all we look forward to is the weekend. Oh, the joy of waking up late, staying in bed and binge-watching our favourite shows - now that sums up the perfect Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, weekends are for satisfying our foodie cravings. And let's be honest: when you are in the mood for relaxation, nothing beats the magic of home-cooked meals. But if you are seeking diversity in homemade delicacies, then there's no better option than South Indian cuisine. From pillowy idlis to crispy dosas and Chicken Chettinad to Mutton Haleem: the list is endless. Here's a selected list of popular pairings that you can make at home

Here Are 10 South Indian Comfort Food Combos You Must Try

1. Dosa-Sambar

This one's a classic. When you tear apart the crispy dosa and dip it into spicy-tangy sambar the concoction of flavours is likely to bring a smile to your face. Since the dosa batter will take time to make, it is advised to start the preparation a day before. Full recipe here.

2. Rasam Vada

Rasam is a wholesome South Indian broth-like delicacy cooked with spices, lentils, pepper and herbs. While you can relish rasam with rice, the dish goes superbly well with soft and spongy vadas. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Idli and Coconut Chutney

Fluffy idlis with thick coconut chutney — we are already drooling. Idlis can be paired with many dishes. But when combined with luscious coconut chutney with a hint of tang and a gentle kick of spice, the combo becomes heavenly. The recipe is here.

4. Neer Dosa with Veg Curry

Neer dosa is a Kannada delicacy which is quite unlike your regular dosas. Neer translates to water and this Neer Dosa comes with a crispy-thin texture. They are made with a runny rice batter and a pinch of salt. You can pair Neer Dosa with vegetable saggu, sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato gojju. You can relish it with coconut milk-based veg korma as well. Find the recipe here.

5. Appam and Stew

Appams are soft pancake-like treats. Wholesome and spongy, they are made from a fermented batter of rice and coconut milk. It is a staple for breakfast or dinner. In Kerala, an iconic combo is appam with stew - the latter is a type of coconut milk-based curry. See the full recipe here.

6. Puttu and Kadala Curry

This South Indian combo is both tasty and nutrient-packed. Kadala curry, a famous Keralite dish, features black chickpeas or chana. Grated coconut and spices make itstand out. Meanwhile, puttu, meaning portioned in Malayalam, is a cylindrical-shaped rice accompaniment. Check out the recipe here.

7. Chicken Chettinad with Parotta

Originating from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, this thick and spicy curry is laced with coconut, dried red chillies, and curry leaves. If you love bold flavours, then this is a must-have. Pair it with flaky and layered parotta known for its unique texture. Here's the recipe.

8. Biryani and Salan

Salan, a rich, spicy, and tangy curry from Hyderabadi cuisine is the perfect accompaniment to Hyderabadi biryani. From mirchi ka salan to gosht ka salan: there are many versions. Click here for the recipes. For one recipe for Hyderabadi biryani, click here.

9. South Indian Fish Curries with Rice

South India is home to lip-smacking fish curries like the fiery-tangy Meen Kuzhambu, coconut-based Meen Curry, Chettinad Fish Curry and Mangalore fish curry. Relish any one of them with fragrant rice and experience the ultimate gastronomical adventure. Check out some popular fish recipes here.

10. Mutton Haleem with Naan/Bread

Ah, this one had us dreaming of the weekend already. Mutton Haleem is a slow-cooked preparation of meat and wheat. The thick, creamy gravy will make your tummy do a happy dance after you eat it with crunchy naans or bread. The recipe is here.

Which South Indian food combo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.