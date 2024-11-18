Most of us can't function without our daily dose of chai and many need it to even start their day. Chai, the beloved Indian beverage, is a comforting drink that warms the soul and body during the chilly winter months. The energy boost from a cup of masala tea is something we all swear by but what if we get a health boost as well? By incorporating gond (tragacanth gum), a traditional Ayurvedic ingredient, into your chai, you can elevate its health benefits and flavour. Instagram page 'somewhatchef' gives us a unique tea recipe - gond masala chai - perfect for a cosy winter morning.





What is Gond?

Gond, also known as tragacanth gum, is a natural plant exudate obtained from various species of Astragalus shrubs. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries due to its numerous health benefits. Gond is rich in fibre, minerals, and antioxidants. It is believed to have soothing properties, especially for the respiratory tract.

Benefits of Gond:

Boosts Immunity: Gond is believed to strengthen the immune system, making it a great addition to winter drinks.

Soothes Throat: It can help soothe a sore throat and reduce cough.

Aids Digestion: Gond can help improve digestion and relieve constipation.

Rich in Nutrients: It is a good source of fibre, minerals, and antioxidants.

With all these health benefits, there is no reason to not try this masala tea recipe. Let's see how to make it.

How To Make Gond Masala Chai I Gond Masala Chai Recipe

Grind the Spices: Grind the ginger, gond, black peppercorns, cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, and cardamom pods into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle. Boil the Water: Boil the water in a pot. Add Spices: Add the ground spice mixture and dried rose petals to the boiling water. Add Tea Leaves: Add the black tea leaves and bring the mixture to a boil. Add Milk: Add milk to the tea and bring it to a boil again. Sweeten: Add jaggery powder to taste and stir well. Serve Hot: Strain the tea and serve hot.

So, the next time you're feeling under the weather or simply need a cosy drink, try this Gond Masala Chai.