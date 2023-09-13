With the changing weather and increased cases of cold and flu, it's time to once again focus on immunity. Strengthening your immune health is the first line of defence against any viral attack. While some are blessed with fortified immunity, others build it over time with a healthy lifestyle. Inevitably, food plays a major role in this endeavour. Healthy eating and healthy living go hand in hand, and by now, we all understand their benefits. But what has gained prominence since the pandemic is immunity-boosting foods. Our kitchens are stocked with various ingredients that aid overall nourishment and help the body function smoothly. In this article, we will highlight some of the major ones that you should make a consistent part of your daily diet.

Why Is It Important To Eat Immunity-Boosting Foods?

Foods enriched with antioxidants and vitamin C are commonly referred to as immunity boosters. They help detoxify, prevent inflammation, and regulate blood and oxygen flow in the body, leading to the healthy functioning of the body. These factors come together to nourish you from within and boost immunity against several seasonal diseases and viral attacks.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods That You Must Eat Every Day:

1. Green Chilli:

According to 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, green chillies contain high amounts of vitamin C and beta-carotene, both of which strengthen immunity and support various cellular functions. Health experts suggest that eating one raw green chilli every day may help you get your daily dose of vitamin C. Here's a green chilli thecha recipe that you can add to your daily diet, whether with roti or paratha.

2. Amla:

Amla is a superfood, and by now, much has been said about its goodness. It is a storehouse of antioxidants and has anti-viral properties to keep you safe from various diseases. Besides, amla could be a great digestive as well. So, we suggest sun-drying and making amla chips to enjoy with some pink salt after your meal. This will help you stay nourished and digest food faster. Click here for the recipe.

3. Lemon:

Another popular source of vitamin C, lemon is the most common ingredient in every kitchen. It is loaded with antioxidants and helps flush out toxins from the body. You can easily add it to your lunch or dinner by squeezing some juice on the dal or sabzi you are eating. Besides, click here to learn some other interesting ways to make the most of its benefits.

4. Spices:

Spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper, and others are more than just taste enhancers. They contain various antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-septic properties that enhance the goodness of our meals significantly. So, we suggest including these kitchen spices judiciously in your daily meals to enjoy healthy immunity against several diseases. Click here for the list of the most common Indian spices with immunity-boosting properties.

5. Nuts:

Almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, and more - we have a range of delicious and crunchy nuts to enjoy every day. Besides being a perfect mid-meal snack, nuts also provide you with a range of nutrients that promote gut health, skin health, and eyesight, among other benefits. So, when it comes to supporting immunity, every nut is a great choice. Click here for some smart ways to include nuts in your daily diet.

If you plan your meals carefully, adding all the above ingredients to your daily diet is no big deal. But remember, never overdo any ingredient, as excess of everything has side effects. Click here for the tips you must remember while planning a healthy diet regime. Eat healthy, and stay fit!