What, according to you, is the most consumed alcohol in the world? Is it whisky? Oh, wait! How do you spell it-whisky or whiskey? Or do you use both interchangeably? Too much confusion? We get it! Fret not, for all you whisky lovers; we have got a guide that will help you understand the difference between different forms of the drink. So, sit back and go through the article before you head out to the nearby wine shop to pick one for yourself.





Whisky Vs. Whiskey: What Is The Difference?

No, it's not a typo! Both spellings - whisky and whiskey - are very much in use in different parts of the world. According to Liquor.com, the difference between the two lies in the geography of the drink-meaning, where it is produced. The report further states that records date the spirit to at least the ninth century, "with both Scotland and Ireland claiming provenance, though the liquor has since spread globally and adopted various regional differences over time."

What is whisky?

To put it simply, the one produced in most European Union countries, Scotland, South Africa, Australia, Japan, and Canada is called whisky. The ones made in India are also termed whisky. For instance, it is scotch whisky, not scotch whiskey.

What is whiskey?

Likewise, the spirit prepared in Ireland, the United States, and some parts of Mexico is called whiskey. This means it is Irish whiskey, not Irish whisky when you write.





Scotch Whisky Vs Irish Whiskey: What Is The Difference?

Besides the provinces, these drinks have differences in terms of the distillation process, way of consumption, and flavour profile as well. According to the website www.scotchwhiskyexperience.co.uk, scotch whisky is matured in oak for at least three years and is majorly single malt, made from 100 percent malted barley.





On the other hand, Irish whiskey uses little or no peat, so there is usually no smokiness in these whiskies. It is usually distilled three times and needs at least three years to mature (much like scotch whisky).

What Is Bourbon? Is It The Same As Whiskey/Whisky?

Bourbon is an American whiskey that is majorly produced in the southern part of Kentucky State. According to the US Trade Legislation, bourbon is the type where the "mashbill (the recipe of grains used to produce the whiskey) consists of 51 to 80 percent corn." The type of grain used in this spirit affects the style and flavours of the whiskey.





Now that you know all about whiskey/whisky, make your drink choices judiciously and pick the right bottle for yourself. But always remember, moderation is the key. And yes, in no possible way do we endorse the consumption of alcohol regularly or in excess. Drink responsibly!