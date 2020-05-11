From Golgappe To Chocolate Tart, Kriti Sanon Is Giving Us Serious Lockdown Cooking Goals

Kriti Sanon's cooking will surely make you drool.

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, people are practicing social distancing and self-isolating themselves at home. A lot of budding chefs and food bloggers have emerged from this lockdown, celebrities included. We have seen lots of interesting recipes recreated by various celebrities - from decadent desserts to healthy salads. Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to have joined the bandwagon of lockdown chefs. She is spending time at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon - and the trio are whipping up some drool worthy delicacies while at home.





Kriti Sanon is quite the self-confessed foodie. She has an entire highlight on Instagram dedicated to her cooking sojourns. She has recently tried her hand at making various baked goodies such as a Quinoa Oats Banana Cake and Caramel Custard. She uses the hashtag #KriticalBaking to document her cooking diaries on the social media application. She recently took her baking game a notch higher with a decadent chocolate tart she made for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Take a look at the post:





"Happy Mother's Day! Chocolate Tart made by Moi," wrote Kriti Sanon in the caption of the post. The tart grabbed eyeballs all over the internet and the actress' commendable effort was appreciated by her friends, fans and followers. Dia Mirza herself commented on the post saying, "Whaaaat!!! That look like a PRO work Kriti! And looks soooo yummm."





That's not all that Kriti Sanon has been cooking during lockdown. The craving for street-style Golgappe hit the Sanon family too, and they decided to make it at home complete with their mother posing as the stall owner! "Bedroom se right leke, kitchen se pehle wali gali mein 1st redi.. Sanon's Chaat Corner!! All thanks to our gol gappe wale bhaiya : @geeta_sanon. (P.S. pls bear with my crazy laughter)" wrote Kriti Sanon in the Instagram post. Take a look:





Golgappa and Chocolate tart aside, there is a third treat that Kriti Sanon has made at home by herself. She made some delicious chocolate bytes which were made even more indulgent with an interesting coconut filling. "Chocolate Coconut Bytes. Made by yours truly! Took me back to the chocolate making classes i took for Raabta!" Kriti Sanon wrote in her Instagram post. Check it out:





We hope to see more such glimpses of Kriti Sanon's foodie diaries!







