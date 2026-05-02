Stuffed bhatura is a rich and indulgent Indian bread that pairs wonderfully with chole or even a simple yoghurt dip. However, many home cooks struggle with a common issue, bhaturas breaking while rolling or tearing during frying. The secret to making perfect stuffed bhaturas lies in the right dough consistency, proper stuffing, and gentle handling. Even a small mistake can cause the dough to split or the filling to leak into the hot oil. When the basics are done correctly and attention is paid to technique, you can easily achieve soft, fluffy, and well-puffed bhaturas at home. This guide shares simple yet effective tips to help you make stuffed bhaturas that hold their shape and texture every single time.





Also Read: Cooking Tips: 5 Ways To Make Your Plate Of Bhatura Healthy

Key Tips For Perfect Stuffed Bhatura

Get the Dough Consistency Right





Adding yoghurt, semolina, baking powder, and a small amount of sugar creates a dough that is soft yet strong enough to hold the stuffing. Using lukewarm water while kneading helps make the dough smooth and flexible, reducing the risk of cracks during rolling.





Do Not Skip the Resting Time





Letting the dough rest for one to two hours allows the gluten to relax and develop properly. This makes the dough easier to shape and roll. Proper resting also helps the bhaturas turn softer and fluffier once fried.





Keep the Stuffing Dry and Firm





The paneer stuffing should always be moisture-free, as excess water can weaken the dough. Use well-balanced spices to enhance flavour while keeping the mixture firm and manageable inside the dough.





Seal and Roll with Care





Always seal the stuffed dough ball properly so the filling stays enclosed. Roll gently using light pressure, keeping the centre slightly thicker and the edges thinner. This technique prevents the dough from tearing while frying.





Also Read: Make Punjabi-Style Aloo Chole Ki Sabzi For Poori, Bhatura Or Naan (Recipe Inside)





Fry at the Correct Temperature





Bhaturas should be fried in properly heated oil so they puff up immediately. Oil that is not hot enough causes the dough to absorb excess oil and prevents proper rising.





Help the Bhatura Puff Evenly





Once the bhatura is in the oil, gently press it with a slotted spoon. This helps it puff evenly and gives it the signature light and airy texture.





With the right technique and a little patience, making soft, perfectly stuffed bhaturas without breaking becomes easy and enjoyable at home.