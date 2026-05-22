The Imperial New Delhi has unveiled Haute Patisserie, a new pastry programme rooted in the traditions of European confectionery, available daily from 10am to 10pm at the hotel's Janpath address. The launch marks one of the most significant additions to the hotel's food offering in recent years, drawing on the great pastry lineages of Paris and Vienna to build a menu that ranges from a Sachertorte to a Sunday-only Apfelstrudel, with whole cakes and tarts priced at INR 2,500 plus taxes and slices at INR 550 plus taxes.

The Concept: Europe's Two Greatest Pastry Traditions Under One Roof

Haute Patisserie is built around a dialogue between two distinct European schools of pastry: the theatrical precision of Parisian pâtisserie and the ceremonial formality of Vienna's Hofkultur, the imperial court tradition that produced the Sachertorte and made the strudel famous across the world. The programme positions itself not as a hotel dessert counter but as a dedicated pastry kitchen where seasonality, textural rigour, and visual composition are the guiding principles behind every creation.





The Imperial, which opened in 1936 as Delhi's first luxury hotel and currently holds two Michelin Keys alongside recognition from the World's 50 Best Discovery 2025 and Condé Nast Traveller UK and USA Readers' Choice Awards 2025, is no stranger to ambitious culinary programming. Haute Patisserie is, in that context, a natural extension of a kitchen culture that has been taken seriously for nearly nine decades.

The Menu: Classics Reinterpreted and Seasonal Additions

The centrepiece of the cake menu is the Imperial Fruit Cake, a layered composition of orchard and garden flavours built around balance and texture. Alongside it sits the Sacher, The Imperial's interpretation of the Sachertorte, one of the most recognisable cakes in the world. Where the original Viennese recipe uses apricot jam, The Imperial's version swaps in an orange jam filling, paired with a moist sponge and a glossy bitter chocolate glaze. The substitution is deliberate: the citrus brightness of orange cuts through the density of the chocolate differently from apricot, and the choice signals a kitchen that is thinking about flavour rather than simply replicating a template.





The Black Forest follows: dark cherry, cream Chantilly, and delicate chocolate flakes, composed with the restraint that the hotel's overall aesthetic demands. No excess, no unnecessary height, just a clean and technically confident execution of a well-worn classic.

The menu also reaches beyond European convention to include a Mango and Coconut cake, a seasonal addition that makes clear sense given where the programme is located. A Gluten-Free Orange and Chocolate option is also available, listed without ceremony as simply part of the range.





The eggless selection is substantial and clearly designed with India's dietary diversity in mind. Classic Vanilla made with Madagascar vanilla, Cinnamon Caramel, Imperial Pineapple, and a Banoffee built with banana jam, dulce de leche cremeux, and digestive crunch all feature. A Vegan Chocolate cake rounds out the inclusive offering. These are not secondary options. They sit within the same programme, subject to the same standards of finish and ingredient quality as the rest of the menu.

The Tarts: Foundational Technique on Display

The tart range operates on what the hotel describes as a grandmother-style repertoire, meaning classic forms executed with precision rather than innovation for its own sake. Three tarts currently anchor this section.





The Pecan Nut Tart pairs a sablé shortcrust pastry shell with caramelised toasted pecans. Sablé is technically demanding and unforgiving: the margin between a shell that holds and one that crumbles is narrow, and getting the crumb right requires consistent technique. The Frangipane Fruit Tart layers a sweet pastry base with seasonal fruits and frangipane, the almond-based filling that defines a significant portion of classical French pastry. The Apple Caramel Tart rounds the trio off with sablé, almond cream, and caramelised apple, a French bistro foundation elevated in this setting by the environment it sits in.





The most anticipated item in the whole programme, however, may be the Sunday Apfelstrudel. Available for a single day each week, prepared fresh by the kitchen team, the strudel is a reference to Vienna's pastry heritage that also functions as an occasion in its own right. The technique for hand-pulling strudel dough to near-transparency is one of the most labour-intensive in classical pastry and is rarely executed correctly outside specialist kitchens. Limiting it to Sundays gives the programme a recurring event to anchor the week around, and positions the strudel as something to seek out rather than simply encounter.

Pricing, Access, and What It Means for Delhi

Slices are available at INR 550 plus taxes. Whole cakes and tarts are priced at INR 2,500 plus taxes. Orders can be placed in person at Haute Patisserie or through www.theimperialindia.com. The counter is open seven days a week from 10am to 10pm, which makes it accessible for everything from a working morning break to a post-dinner dessert.





Delhi's premium patisserie landscape has grown considerably in recent years, with a new generation of independent bakeries and specialty dessert cafes raising the bar across the city. Haute Patisserie enters that space from a different position entirely: the weight of an 89-year-old institution behind it, the discipline of a hotel kitchen that operates at Michelin-recognised standards, and a menu that is clearly the result of serious curatorial thinking rather than trend-chasing.





For a city that is increasingly serious about where its pastry comes from and how it is made, the launch of Haute Patisserie at The Imperial is one of the more significant food news stories of the season. The Sunday Apfelstrudel alone will draw a crowd. The rest of the menu will keep them coming back.