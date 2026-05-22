The Food Safety Department has stepped up its enforcement action against sweet shops near the famous Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The department has launched a major inspection drive to ensure safe food for devotees and visitors during the ongoing Purushottam Mas (Adhikmas).

Massive Sweet Shop Raid Conducted In Vrindavan

The special drive was conducted across the Mathura district following directions from the District Magistrate and under the supervision of the Chief Food Safety Officer. The move comes as Vrindavan witnesses a heavy rush of pilgrims during the holy month, making food quality and hygiene a major concern for authorities.





As part of the inspection, Food Safety Officer Jitendra Singh carried out surprise raids at sweet shops located at Vidyapeeth Crossing, close to the temple. During the checks, several shopkeepers were found selling and storing pedas and other sweets in open and unhygienic conditions. Officials also noted that many establishments had failed to display mandatory price lists for customers.

FSSAI Flags Unhygienic Practices

What drew serious attention was the storage condition of the sweets. Around 200 kilograms of pedas were found packed inside contaminated plastic sacks and kept in unsanitary surroundings, raising concerns over food safety standards in one of the city's busiest religious zones.





Following the inspection, the shopkeepers themselves destroyed nearly 200 kilograms of the adulterated sweets on the spot in the presence of officials. The department also began enforcement measures against the establishments for failing to comply with food safety norms.





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The action was taken against shops operated by Sonu Kajalwala, Rakesh Sharma, Omprakash Baghel, Vishnu Baghel, Priyavallabh, and Hari Shankar Saini, all located at Vidyapeeth Crossing in Vrindavan.

The development also gained attention online after FSSAI pointed out the operation on X, stating that strict action had been taken against unhygienic food practices in Uttar Pradesh. The authority said the massive enforcement drive in Vrindavan led to the seizure and destruction of nearly 200 kilograms of sweets due to poor storage and lack of cleanliness.





The crackdown sends a strong message to food business operators in temple towns.