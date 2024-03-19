Nuts are not just for binge snacking but are also used to enhance the flavour of a variety of dishes. They add a wonderful earthy taste to your dishes while also increasing the nutritional content of your food. They are gluten-free and can be used in a variety of recipes ranging from cakes to gravies. The best part about nuts is when toasted, they can add a warm complexity that balances other flavours. Since they are high in fibre and monounsaturated fats, adding them to your dishes is a great way to make them more wholesome. However, certain etiquettes need to be followed while cooking with nuts. If you are someone who loves dry nuts and often cooks with them, then read on to learn 5 mistakes you must avoid while using them in your dishes.





5 Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking With Nuts

1. Not Toasting Or Overheating

Yes, we agree that nuts taste amazing when they are consumed raw but when they are toasted, they taste even better. In some recipes, browning nuts help convert their flavour to deep and complex combinations of tastes. This helps in providing an earthy taste to your regular dish. However, toasting does not mean overcooking them either. Overheating nuts can lead to a bitter taste and unpleasant smell. Pay close attention to nuts while toasting or roasting them in the oven or stovetop, and remove them immediately once they are golden brown and fragrant.

2. Using Stale Or Rancid Nuts

Nuts are one of these pantry staples that sit in the back of our kitchen shelves for a long time. However, they don't last fresh forever and after a while, they tend to go bad just like any other food item. Nuts contain natural oils that can become rancid, especially if they are stored for too long or kept improperly. The problem is that their physical appearance does not get affected as much as their taste and there's no way to know if nuts have gone stale or not. Always check the expiration date, take a bite, and give nuts a sniff before using them to ensure they're fresh!

3. Using Salted Nuts

As delicious as they taste, salted nuts can alter the taste of your dish. It is better to use raw or unsalted nuts to have a natural earthy taste in your dishes. The problem with salted nuts is that they can easily increase the salt levels of your dishes in the territories where it's not needed. As reducing the salt levels of any dish is hard once added, you might end up having an over-salty and unpleasant meal. This could especially be a problem when you are using nuts in your baked goods.

4. Roasting Different Kinds Of Nuts Together

One of the most common mistakes that you can make while cooking with roasted nuts is roasting all of them together. Almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, etc. have different dimensions, saturated fats and flavours which need to be roasted separately to have an enhanced taste. For example, whole almonds take 15 minutes to roast while whole cashews take only 10 minutes.

5. Not Soaking Nuts

While this might seem like a hassle, not soaking nuts before using them in certain dishes like gravies will prevent you from getting the best flavours in your dish. Soaking nuts in water for at least 30 minutes before using them in your dish can help remove any impurities from their skin and reduce their tannin content. Soaking nuts will also make them softer and easier to cook!





Do you like to use nuts in your dishes? Let us know in the comments below!