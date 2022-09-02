We still have hot and humid days ahead that make us want to just stand in front of the freezer and enjoy the cooling breeze. While that is not the most practical option for cooling our bodies, we, with our sweet tooths, resolve to the next best solution to bring us comfort and relief - cold desserts! Ice creams kulfis and popsicles - we survive on these cold treats on hot days. Not only are they cooling and refreshing, but they also surprise us with a burst of delicious flavours. Our love for cold treats has helped us find a fruity popsicle recipe that will make you go wow! It is called a coconut popsicle.











The creamy goodness of coconut milk is combined with the flaky crunch of coconut shaving in this refreshing popsicle recipe. This quick and easy recipe requires not a lot of effort, just combine the ingredients, freeze them and coconut popsicles are ready!





Coconut Popsicles Recipe: How To Make Popsicles Out Of Coconut

In this recipe, you will not be using sugar as a sweetener, rather you will be using condensed milk to prepare these coconut popsicles. The recipe is quite simple, all you have to do is blend all the ingredients, which are coconut milk, grated coconut, condensed milk and heavy cream. You can use a blender, a hand mixer or even a normal whisk to mix the ingredients together. Once the popsicle batter is ready, pour it into the popsicle moulds. Freeze the moulds overnight and the coconut popsicles will be ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Coconut Popsicles.











Pro Tip: If you don't have a popsicle mould at home, then you can pour the batter into drinking glasses and place a wooden ice cream stick in the middle.











Sounds easy, right?! Make these coconut popsicles at home and surprise your family with this cooling dessert. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!