Summer is here and there can be nothing more important than staying hydrated in this heat. While there are several recipes and options available for some yummy milkshakes and fruit juices, they are many underrated ingredients that are extremely beneficial in this weather. On top of this list is the humble coconut milk. In addition to being a good source of medium fatty acids, coconut milk is a versatile ingredient that can be added to a variety of recipes. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and works well for those who are following a diet to lose weight. It also nourishes hair and skin from within.



Now that you have been reminded of the wonders of nutritious coconut milk, why not incorporate it into your favourite foods?



How to make coconut milk



To begin with the basics, you can make coconut milk at home in just a few easy steps. You only need two ingredients, grated or shredded coconut and hot water. Here's the recipe.



Now, let us move on to some lip-smacking dishes that use coconut milk.

Coconut Milk Recipes:

Coconut Milk Panna Cotta Recipe

This Italian dessert is a classic that has withstood the test of time. And the dish is further elevated by the goodness of coconut milk in this recipe. It is made with gelatine sheets, coconut milk, castor sugar, and vanilla. Also, don't forget to garnish it with the seasonal favourite, mangoes.



Coconut panna cotta is a great dessert option.



Coconut Kheer Recipe

If you have a sweet tooth, then this delicious pudding made with coconut milk should be on your menu. The coconut kheer or nariyal ki kheer can be dressed with amazing add-ons such as nutty caramel and rose petals. As always, you can be as generous or modest with your topping choices.





Coconut, Chia Seeds and Avocado Pudding Recipe

On a diet and craving for something utterly delicious? Then, this one's for you. Make a sugar-free pudding filled with the goodness of coconut milk, avocado and soaked chia seeds. This delectable cool pudding can be prepared in just an hour and gobbled up in just a minute.





Sol Kadi or Konkani Kokum Drink

Many of you might already be aware of this magical drink made of kokum or amsol. The drink is popular in Maharashtra's Konkan region and Goa. Made with just a handful of ingredients like coconut milk, kokum, garlic and chillies, it is one of the best drinks to keep your digestive system intact.





Pumpkin And Coconut Milk Soup Recipe

Who doesn't like some yummy, rich soup at the end of a long day? This soup recipe uses oodles of garlic and red onion along with the goodness of vegetable stock, pumpkin and coconut milk. One sip and you won't be able to put your spoon down, we'd say.





This coconut milk soup is soul-soothing.



The luxurious panna cotta or the homely vegetable soup, which one is your favourite coconut milk recipe from the list?

