Parathas are a staple in Indian kitchens, loved for their flaky layers and comforting taste. From simple stuffed aloo parathas to decadent paneer-filled ones, they have a special place at breakfast tables and festive meals alike. Traditionally enjoyed with butter, pickles or yoghurt, parathas are versatile and endlessly satisfying. The best part? You can easily make them at home and even order them via an online food delivery app. But if you're looking to try something different, the cheese garlic thecha paratha is a must-try. Packed with spicy thecha, creamy cheese and a hint of garlic, it takes this classic flatbread to a whole new level. This delicious recipe was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Delhi Dhaba Serving 'Imli Parathas', Leaves Internet Divided

What Is Thecha Made Of?

Thecha is a traditional spicy condiment from Maharashtra, made by grinding together green or red chillies, garlic, peanuts and a few spices. Some variations also add sesame seeds or coriander for extra flavour. This fiery paste is usually served with Indian breads like bhakri or parathas, and can also accompany rice or snacks.

Can You Make Thecha Without Peanuts?

Yes! While peanuts are a common addition for crunch and richness, they are optional. You can make a delicious thecha using just chillies, garlic, salt and a splash of oil. Skipping peanuts also makes it lighter and suitable for those with nut allergies.

Is Cheese Garlic Thecha Paratha Healthy?

Cheese garlic thecha paratha is indulgent and flavourful, combining the spiciness of the thecha with cheesy richness. While it provides protein and calcium from the cheese, it can be high in calories and fat. To make it healthier, you can reduce the amount of cheese and prepare the paratha using flours like khapli atta.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

What Type Of Cheese Is Best For Making Garlic Thecha Paratha?

Mild, melting cheeses work best for garlic thecha paratha. Options like mozzarella, processed cheese slices, or mild cheddar ensure a creamy, gooey texture that balances the heat of the thecha without overpowering it.

What To Serve With Cheese Garlic Thecha Paratha?

Garlic thecha paratha pairs well with a variety of sides. Popular choices include plain yoghurt or raita to cool the spice, tangy pickles, a dollop of butter or even a simple salad. You can also serve it with dal or curry for a hearty meal.

How To Make Cheesy Garlic Thecha Paratha | Thecha Paratha Recipe

Step 1: Prepare The Thecha

Heat oil in a pan, add garlic cloves, slit green chillies, peanuts, sesame seeds and chopped coriander leaves. Saute well and pound coarsely or blitz in a blender.

Step 2: Assemble The Paratha

Spread a layer of thecha on the rolled-out paratha dough and top it with shredded cheese.

Step 3: Roll And Cook The Paratha

Fold and layer the dough like a laccha paratha, dust with atta and roll it out gently. Cook on a hot tawa, flipping sides until crispy. Finish with a drizzle of ghee.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Forget Paneer Paratha, This Sindhi Paneer Koki Will Be Your New Favourite For Breakfast





Cheese garlic thecha paratha is a must-try for all you paratha lovers out there. You can make it at home or even order similar paratha varieties from an online food delivery platform.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.