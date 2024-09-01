Choco lava cake is one of the most drool-worthy desserts out there. Soft and gooey chocolate cake oozing with melted chocolate - this sweet treat has the power to make just about anything right. Whether you're feeling sad or low on energy, a serving of this can provide the ultimate comfort you need. As easy as it is to finish it off, making it is a different ball game altogether. Due to this, many avoid making it at home and prefer ordering in or eating it at a restaurant. But hey, what if we told you that making choco lava cake could be a breeze? We recently came across a recipe for this delightful dessert that you can prepare in just under 20 mins. Plus, you don't require any fancy ingredients or equipment to make it - all you need is a katori. Excited to try it out? Read on!

Photo Credit: Getty

How To Ensure Choco Lava Cake Turns Out Soft And Gooey?

The soft and gooey texture of choco lava cake is what makes it so loved. To achieve this, ensure that the ingredients you are using are at room temperature. By doing so, they'll blend together easily, resulting in a smooth, velvety batter. Also, remember to always preheat the kadhai.

Can You Use Eggs To Make Choco Lava Cake?

Absolutely! This recipe for this choco lava cake is eggless; however, don't hesitate to add eggs if you feel like it. Add them while combining the sugar and melted butter, and ensure you whisk the mixture well. For this particular recipe, you'll require just one egg. If you wish to double the recipe, modify the quantity of the eggs accordingly.

How To Make Choco Lava Cake In A Katori | Choco Lava Cake Recipe

The recipe for this mouth-watering choco lava cake was shared by baker and author Shivesh Bhatia on Instagram. Start by setting a kadhai on a low-medium heat and spread a layer of salt at the bottom of the kadhai. Place a small stand in the centre and place a plate on it. Close the lid of the kadhai. Let it preheat for about 10 mins. In a bowl, combine the sugar and melted butter. Pour in the warm milk and mix until well combined. Add the dry ingredients - flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix until a smooth batter forms. Divide the batter into 3 katoris and place a big chunk of chocolate in the middle. Place the katoris in the preheated kadhai and cook them for 12-15 mins. Once cooked, serve warm with a dusting of icing sugar.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this easy choco lava cake and impress your family with your baking skills.