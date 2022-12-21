The art of baking involves working with several techniques and ingredients. If you're a home baker, you would know how crucial it is to accurately measure all the ingredients before you start baking. Even a slight difference in the quantity of ingredients can create a baking disaster in the kitchen. And we certainly do not want that. One such popular ingredient that is used to make baked goods is baking powder - a dry leavening agent that is used to increase volume. Baking powder helps in adding the much-needed lift to any baked good. But if you've run out of it, fret not. There are plenty of ingredients you can substitute it with. Let's take a look at some of them below.





Here're 5 Best Baking Powder Substitutes:

1.Yogurt

Plain yogurt can easily replace baking powder. It has an acidic pH, which makes it a great substitute for baking powder. Just mix 1/4 tsp of baking soda with 1/2 cup of yogurt to replace 1 tsp of baking powder in a recipe.

2.Vinegar

Did you know vinegar can release carbon dioxide when mixed with baking soda? This causes the baked goods to rise and can have the same impact as that of baking powder. Mix 1/2 tsp of vinegar with 1/4 tsp of baking soda to use it as a substitute.

3. Buttermilk

Another great substitute for baking powder is buttermilk. Because of its high acidity level, it will cause baked goods to rise when combined with baking soda. Use 1/2 cup of buttermilk and 1/4 tsp of baking soda to replace 1 tsp of baking powder.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is loaded with citric acid and works similarly as vinegar in baked goods. To substitute 1 teaspoon of baking powder, mix 1/2 tsp of lemon juice with 1/4 tsp of baking soda to get the desired results.

5. Cream Of Tartar

Cream of tartar is a dry acidic by-product of fermenting grapes into wine. It is often used to stabilise whipped egg whites in cakes and meringues. To replace 1 tsp of baking powder, mix 1/2 tsp of cream of tartar with 1/4 tsp of baking soda.

















Try using these substitutes the next time you run out of baking powder. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below. Happy Baking!