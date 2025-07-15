Some days, we experience a certain kind of hunger that no salad or soup can fix. This kind of hunger demands spice, tang, crunch, and a little bit of drama. Well, we are talking about those unbearable chatpati cravings. The flavour bomb that takes your tongue on a roller coaster ride and improves your mood suddenly. Whether you are tucked in bed on a rainy day, scrolling reels nonstop, or just bored out of your mind, this craving can knock on your door at any time. And guess what? We have the perfect recipes and options for those times. Sure, your kitchen might have some potential, but if chopping at 10 pm isn't on your to-do list, quickly order it to your doorstep from your favourite food delivery app. Or, if you're one of those people who love to keep tasting food whilst in the process of making it, roll up your sleeves and get to cooking!





Here Are 6 Snacks You Can Eat When You Are Craving Something ‘Chatpata'

1. Aloo Chaat Recipe

Boiled potato bites thrown in tamarind chutney, chaat masala, lemon juice, and coriander, Aloo Chaat is India's OG street snack. The crispy version even comes with fried aloo cubes. It is crispy, tangy, and everything you need to feel charged again after a long day of Zoom calls. You won't be able to stop after just one bowl. Here's how to make delicious aloo chaat at home.

2. Dahi Puri Recipe

Little crispy puris filled with potato, spicy chutneys, and sweetened curd, this is the best combination of sweet and savoury. The coolness of dahi mixed with the heat of green chutney and the crunch of sev is what makes this combination unreal. Dahi puri never fails to it flavour notes, making it a certified chatpata classic. Find the full recipe of dahi puri here.

3. Masala Corn Recipe

It's warm, it's buttery and has a dash of lemon juice and red chilli powder. Masala corn is the low-effort snack that makes you feel like you are at a hill station, even if you are watching reels in bed. If you want to make this meal more wholesome, you can add it on top of bread and make a delicious toast out of it. It is the perfect chatpata snack with minimal guilt and maximum comfort. Here's how to make masala corn and toast easily.

4. Sev Puri Recipe

If you love colours and drama on your plate, sev puri is your soulmate. Thin, crispy papdis loaded with potatoes, onions, chutneys, and loads of sev. Every bite has a different flavour, and honestly, that's the thrill. It's messy, delicious, and loaded with so many flavours that your inner foodie will thank you! Check out the recipe for sev puri here. Ran out of puris and chutneys? Just order it from your favourite food delivery app and enjoy the flavour bomb without any fuss.

5. Masala Fries Recipe

French fries just got Indianised! Masala fries are tossed in peri peri, chaat masala or even amchur to add tang and spice to bland potato fingers. Salty, spicy, slightly tangy, and certainly a crowd pleaser. Don't forget to pair it with garlic mayo on the side, and you'll lick the plate clean. Get the recipe for masala fries here.

6. Spicy Sprouts Chaat

A healthier twist that doesn't compromise on the chatpata aspect, this protein-rich mix of boiled sprouts, tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and lemon juice has serious street food energy without deep-frying. It's the kind of snack you can proudly eat after your yoga or binge-watching session. Here's how you can make spicy sprouts chaat at home.





