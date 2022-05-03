Amidst our hectic work schedule, we all need some time to sit back, relax and indulge. During the initial morning hours most of us are enthusiastic and pumped, it is the post lunch period when the lethargy and mundanity sets in. In order to make ourselves feel better and energised, we often resort to some evening snacks. For instance, samosa, bread pakora, cutlets, bonda, chips and many more. Trust us when we say many more because the list is indeed never-ending. However, all the aforementioned greasy snacks may make you feel better for a short while, but they have a tendency to further push your energy levels down due to their high calorific and oil content. Hence, consuming them every day can be really harmful for your health and might result in many deteriorating health conditions. Now the question is what should we eat if not these snacks? Well, there are many healthy substitutes to these snacks. One of them is Street-style sprouts chaat.





For the unversed, sprouting is the process of germination of seeds and legumes, wherein they are soaked in water till they sprout and eventually eaten raw or pressure cooked. There are a number of grains which can be used for sprouting. In this recipe, we have combined sprouted black chickpeas, rajma and moong dal along with a number of tangy spices like chaat masala, red chilli powder, dry mango powder and lemon juice, making this recipe a combination of both health and taste.

Street-Style Sprouts Chaat Recipe : How To Make Street-Style Sprouts Chaat

To begin with the recipe, all you need is sprouted kala chana, moong dal or rajma.





Take a bowl, add all the legumes in it. Add in the spices like red chilli powder, salt, dry mango powder, black salt. Mix everything well. Next up add chopped onion, tomatoes, green chillies along with coriander leaves and mix again.





Sprinkle some chaat masala and lemon juice on the top. Mix again.





There you get your healthy yet super delicious chaat ready! For the complete recipe, click here.





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



