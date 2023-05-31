We all love delicious food, but sometimes the classic dal rice or roti sabzi can become a bit mundane. That's when we start craving something spicy and exciting, like burgers, pizza, noodles, or peri peri fries. But even those can get repetitive after a while. That's why we're here to satisfy your mid-week indulgence with a mouthwatering sandwich recipe that adds a unique twist with peri peri mix. Trust us, this sandwich will instantly lift your mood and satisfy your cravings like never before!





Unleashing The Flavors Of Peri Peri

To create this mouthwatering Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich, we start by preparing a special peri peri spice mix. It combines the flavours of garlic powder, ginger powder, oregano, black salt, white salt, cinnamon powder, and red chilli powder, resulting in a sensational Peri Peri Masala. We then use this masala to enhance the stuffing, which consists of capsicum, onion, tomato, and a blend of spices. The addition of Peri Peri Masala takes this sandwich to a whole new level. And for those who crave an extra kick, consider upgrading your sandwich by adding chilli garlic sauce and cheese to the stuffing. Trust us, the Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich is one creation you won't be able to resist.

How To Make The Perfect Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich







Preparing this delightful sandwich is a breeze. Simply mix finely chopped capsicum, onion, tomato, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Add chilli flakes, salt to taste, and the star ingredient-peri peri masala. Stir everything together until well combined. Cut paneer into small cubes and add them to the mixture. For an extra burst of flavour, feel free to include some cheese or chilli garlic sauce. Spread butter on a bread slice, generously layer it with the stuffing, and cover it with another bread slice. Grill the sandwich to perfection and serve it piping hot.





Create Your Own Peri Peri Masala at Home







Don't fret about finding the perfect peri peri masala. You can easily prepare it at home. Click here for the full recipe and start customizing your sandwich to suit your taste.











Peri Peri Masala: A Versatile Spice Mix for More Than Just Sandwiches











The best part? You can store the peri peri spice mix for an extended period and utilize it to add an extra kick to various other dishes. So, why wait? Give in to your cravings and whip up this delicious sandwich. Don't forget to let us know how you liked this recipe!





Happy cooking!