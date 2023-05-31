Besan (gram/ chickpea flour) is one of the most common ingredients in Indian cuisine. This versatile flour is used to make yummy snacks and main course dishes as well as desserts. Most types of pakoras, kadhi, cheelas, etc. are besan-based. Besan features prominently in Maharashtrian cuisine too. From the delectable kothimbir vadi to the wholesome zunka bhakri, besan is used to make different kinds of delicacies. Today, we have yet another besan dish from Maharashtra that you must try: thapi vadi. This snack is extremely easy to make - it requires everyday ingredients and simple techniques. Find out more below.

What Is Thapi Vadi?

Also known as patwadi, thapi vadi is a besan-based delicacy from Maharashtra. It is also called besan wadi. While this vadi can be relished as it is, it is sometimes dunked into certain types of curries. A traditional combination is "patwadi rassa," in which the vadi is paired with a special type of spiced curry. The "thapi" in its name may come from the method of using one's palm to flatten the mixture before allowing it to set.

Is Thapi Vadi Healthy?

Thapi vadi is filled with the goodness of besan and spices

Although this snack uses some amount of oil for cooking the besan mixture, it's not deep fried. Furthermore, no extra oil in the form of a tadka is added later either. This already gives it an edge over other kinds of snacks. The nutritional value of thapi vadi is mainly derived from besan, which is rich in fibre as well as protein. Besan contains complex carbohydrates that are good for you. It may also promote digestive and heart health. Besan is a weight-loss-friendly ingredient too.

How To Make Maharashtrian Besan Vadi At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Thapi Vadi

Make a thick, lump-free batter by mixing besan and water. Allow to rest for around 10 minutes.

In a mixer/grinder, blend ginger, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves and fennel seeds to get a coarse masala mixture. Avoid using water.

In a non-stick kadhai, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and hing (asafoetida).

Next, add the ground masala paste, turmeric, salt and water. Stir and bring this mixture to a boil.

Add the besan batter prepared earlier to the kadhai while stirring continuously.

Continue stirring till the mixture thickens and then transfer it to a greased thali. Use your palm or a spatula to flatten it evenly.

Garnish with white sesame seeds, grated coconut and chopped coriander leaves. Press them lightly into the mixture.

Allow to cool for a few minutes and then cut into the desired shapes. Serve with fresh chutney of your choice.

Click here for the full recipe for Thapi Vadi





The next time you want a quick and flavourful snack, try making patwadi. Let us know how it turns out.

