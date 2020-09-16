4-Ingredient Custard Apple <i>Rabdi</i> Is The Easiest Way To End Your Meal With A Sweet Surprise!

Custard Apple Rabdi: Make this delicious dessert with four simple ingredients.

Custard apple (or Sitaphal) is one of the seasonal fruits available in India around monsoon or autumn. The hardy green-coloured fruit is soft and creamy on the inside. The delicious fruit also offers a number of surprising health benefits, ranging from prevention of acidity to good eye and brain health. It is also rich in Vitamin C and dietary fibres which help build immunity and aid digestion respectively. Custard Apple is also known as Sharifa in some parts of the country and is a must-have due to all these reasons.





While custard apple can be eaten as is, we have found the ultimate Indian dessert recipe that can be made with it. This custard appleRabdi is a luscious sweet which requires just four simple ingredients and can be whipped up in no time. All you need is custard apple, double cream, castor sugar and almonds and you're good to go.





Custard apple rabdi is made with the creamy, seasonal fruit.

Rabdi is a traditional Indian sweet prepared with milk, spices and sugar. It is creamy and smooth in texture and is often paired with other Indian desserts such as Jalebi or Faluda too. The best part about the Custard Apple Rabdi is that it brings together the best of both worlds. The sweet fruity taste of custard apple blends perfectly with the creamy Rabdi which gives a stellar end to your meal, every single time.





So, the next time you're looking for a quick and simple dessert to end your meal, try this delightful Custard Apple Rabdi. We bet you'll be making it very soon!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of custard apple rabdi.







