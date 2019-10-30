Like Homemade Ice Creams? This Custard Apple (Sharifa) Ice Cream Is A Must-Try

Custard apple ice cream can be easily made at home.

If you ever happened to taste a perfectly ripened custard apple, you must have been impressed by its creamy, ice cream-like flavour. The fruit of custard apple, also known as ramphal, sharifa or sitaphal in India, starts showing up as soon as the winter season sets in. So, this would be the best time to get hold of this delicious fruit and make your favourite dessert with it at home; for this fruit is sweet, luscious and 'custardy'. Inside its hard green exterior lies a soft, grainy flesh, which has to be de-seeded as the hard seeds are inedible. Although, the process is a bit time consuming but it's totally worth the effort put in when you get to eat the yummy fruit in the end.



Custard apple offers you taste plus health. It is rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C and vitamin B6. It is a low-fat fruit with high content of fibre; hence it is a great fruit for those looking to lose weight. And, with its considerable antioxidant profile, it also helps in boosting the immune system, which is essential during the ongoing transition phase in the weather.





Custard apple is a sweet, luscious fruit.



Here is the recipe of homemade custard apple ice cream:



Ingredients:



5-6 custard apples



2 cups milk (boiled and cooled down)



Half cup cream



1 cup sugar (you can adjust the amount of sugar as per your liking)



2 tsp vanilla essence (optional)



Method:



Step 1 - Scoop out the blob of flesh from the custard apple and de-seed them. You may want to do it in advance as this process may take some time. Store the flesh in an air-tight container in the refrigerator before-hand.



Step 2 - With the help of a hand whisker, whizz together all the ingredients thoroughly.



Step 3 - Pour the mixture into a shallow container and keep in the freezer for two hours till it is partially set.



Step 4 - Spoon out the mixture and blend it in a blender, till it turns into a smooth paste. This is required so that the grainy texture of custard apple and sugar smooth out.



Step 5 - Pour the mixture into the container again and freeze it till it is completely set and turned into ice cream.





Scoop out the custard apple ice cream in parts when it's time to serve. You can garnish it with seeds or pistachios or fruits like blueberry, if you like. This homemade ice cream is delicious and healthier than store-brought ice creams. Enjoy this flavourful dessert till this fruit is around this season.







