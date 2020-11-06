Custard Apple (Sharifa) Kheer: A Luscious Seasonal Dessert Recipe By Chef Aditya Bal

Custard Apple Kheer can be made at home easily.

Sitaphal, Sharifa, or Custard Apple - whatever name you may know it as, just the mention of this refreshing fruit enough to make you drool. The creamy wonder is available only during a few months during the autumn season, which makes it all the more sought after. It's a good idea to make the most of this seasonal fruit while it lasts, this is why we have just the recipe you need. Sharifa Kheer or Custard Apple Kheer is one luscious dessert which you can relish with every bite.





The Sharifa Kheer or Custard Apple Kheer is a special recipe by Chef Aditya Bal. He has curated this wonderful dessert all the way from Maheshwar, which is a town in Madhya Pradesh. This kheer recipe brings out the best of custard apples and turns them around into an avatar you have never witnessed or tasted before. All you need is just a handful of ingredients and an easy preparation method!





(Also Read: 4-Ingredient Custard Apple Rabdi Is The Easiest Way To End Your Meal With A Sweet Surprise!)





Custard apple is a seasonal fruit which can be incorporated in a number of desserts.

How To Make Custard Apple (Sharifa) Kheer | Custard Apple Kheer Recipe

The recipe of Custard Apple Kheer is quite similar to any other kheer recipe you may have prepared. However, the taste is more interesting and unique. Start the recipe by bringing milk to a boil in a thick-bottomed pan. Let the milk reduce significantly and now add the washed and soaked basmati rice. Once this concoction reduces further, add sugar and let it dissolve. Next, mix in the dry fruits and finally add deseeded custard apple.





Although custard apple is best enjoyed chilled, you can relish the custard apple kheer both hot and cold. Savour this wonderful dessert and make the most of Sharifa while it lasts!





Click here for the full step-by-step recipe.