Known for its royal heritage and vibrant culture, Jaipur offers a dining scene as diverse as the city itself. From heritage palaces turned into restaurants to chic modern cafes, Jaipur's dining spots blend tradition with innovation. When it comes to dining with your partner, the Pink City truly shines. Picture yourself sharing a candlelit dinner in an ancient fort or enjoying a cozy coffee date in a charming garden cafe. If you are looking for some romantic places to dine with your partner, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know 10 cozy restaurants that are perfect for your date night in Jaipur!





Here Are 10 Must-Visit Spots for a Perfect Date Night Dining in Jaipur

1. 1135 AD

Up for some old-school romance? Then take your partner to 1135 AD! Located within the historic Amer (Amber) Fort, this restaurant has luxurious decor with chandeliers, rich tapestries, and intricate carvings that will make you and your partner feel like you have stepped into a royal palace. The rooftop seating provides stunning views of the Amer fort and the nearby hills, making it a perfect setting for a candlelit dinner. What's more? Indulge in lip-smacking Rajasthani cuisine - from delicious kebabs to rich curries - while enjoying the peaceful vibe with your partner.

Where: Amber Palace, Jaigarh Fort, Jaleb Chowk, Devisinghpura, Jaipur.

2. Steam, Rambagh Palace

For a quirky romantic vibe and setting, head straight to Steam, located in the luxurious Rambagh Palace. For the unversed, this lounge bar is based inside a restored steam engine with a recreated Victorian-style station that provides a perfect balance of tradition and modernity. The interiors and ambient setting inside the steam engine create a cozy and intimate environment, perfect for a date night. Plus, the Italian menu features a delightful variety of dishes which you can pair with delicious cocktails. A date night in this vintage atmosphere will provide you with a unique experience and add a magical element to your romantic evening.





Where: Bhawani Singh Road, Rambagh, Jaipur.

3. Samode Haveli

Since Jaipur is all about forts and havelis, we bring you and your partner another romantic option for a date night. Samode Haveli is nestled in the heart of Jaipur. There, you and your partner can roam around its beautiful courtyards, and admire frescoed walls and intricate architecture. Its poolside dining area is particularly charming and offers an enchanting backdrop for a romantic evening under the stars. As for food, indulge in a diverse menu featuring both Indian and continental cuisines made with fresh ingredients. This unique blend of modern comfort and historic charm makes Samode Haveli perfect for your date night!





Where: Jorawar Singh Gate, Gangapole Road, Near Gangapole, Jaipur.

4. The Colonnade

Looking for something sophisticated and elegant? Then The Colonnade, based in the grand Rajmahal Palace, is the place to be! The restaurant's interiors are decorated with vibrant floral patterns and pastel hues which create a dreamy and romantic setting for you and your partner. The outdoor seating has a lush, green atmosphere that provides an escape from the city's hustle and bustle. From continental to North Indian dishes, you and your partner can indulge in a wide range of food options. Whether you are looking for a leisurely brunch or a candlelight dinner, The Colonnade will provide you with an unforgettable experience.





Where: Sardar Patel Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Jaipur.

5. Once Upon A Time At The Bagh

As the name suggests, this place will take you to older times and provide you with an experience straight out of a fairytale. If you and your partner are a fan of rustic decor, warm lights, and a cozy atmosphere, then Once Upon A Time At The Bagh is the place you should head to. The open-air seating provides spectacular views of the Pink City, making it an ideal spot for watching the sunset with your significant other. Relish delectable North Indian and Mughlai food while having a meaningful conversation with your partner. Once Upon A Time At The Bagh will surely make it a night to remember!





Where: Vidyadhar Ji ka Bagh, Ghat Ki Guni, Jaipur.

6. Bar Palladio

Don't want to feel blue but embrace it? Then Bar Palladio can help you with that! Nestled in the Narain Niwas Palace Hotel, Bar Palladio has a blend of Mughal and Italian-style architecture. The restaurant's turquoise interiors, with plush seating and intricate design, can create a visually stunning and romantic atmosphere. As for food, the Italian menu features a wide range of dishes to try - from creamy risottos to refreshing salads. Pair them with their signature cocktails and make it a night to remember!





Where: Kanota Bagh, Narayan Singh Road, Rambagh, Jaipur.

7. Baradari

Can't get enough of City Palace's beauty? Then head nowhere but to Baradari which is inside this royal residence. Baradari is a contemporary restaurant that beautifully blends heritage with modern design. The white marble interiors, elegant decor, and cozy atmosphere create a perfect vibe for you and your partner. The menu has a blend of traditional Indian and continental cuisine, made with fine ingredients. A brunch or dinner at Baradari will surely make a memorable experience for you and your significant other.





Where: Jaleb Chowk, City Palace, Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Jaipur.

8. The Forresta Kitchen & Bar

Bid farewell to Jaipur's hustle and bustle at The Forresta Kitchen & Bar which feels like a tiny oasis. The lush greenery, twinkling fairy lights, and serene setting create a romantic and intimate atmosphere for you and your partner, perfect for a date night. What's more? It has a diverse menu that features Indian and international cuisine - from hearty grills to flavorful curries. Pair them with their signature cocktails and make it a night to remember!





Where: Devraj Niwas, Mirza Ismail Road, near Khasa Kothi Flyover, Bani Park, Jaipur.

9. Shikaar Bagh

Another place where you can enjoy your significant other's company amidst lush green surroundings, Shikaar Bagh is located at the Hotel Narain Niwas Palace. The rustic decor with wooden furniture and vintage artifacts creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The outdoor seating has twinkling fairy lights that create a romantic and serene atmosphere. If you and your partner are fans of North Indian cuisine, then you will get a variety of dishes to choose from.





Where: Hotel Narain Niwas Palace, Rambagh, Jaipur.

10. Skyfall By Replay

Want to enjoy Jaipur's cityscape with your partner? Skyfall by Replay can help you with that! This rooftop restaurant offers stunning views of the cityscape, perfect for watching the sunset with your significant other. It has modern decor, live music, and a diverse menu that can create an intimate yet lively atmosphere for a date night. From delectable salads to mouthwatering biryanis paired with refreshing cocktails, Skyfall by Replay is an ideal spot to enjoy a romantic evening under the stars with your partner.





Where: Ridhi Tower, SB 57, Tonk Road, Bapu Nagar, Jaipur.





