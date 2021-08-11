Think of a lavish feast and biryani is sure to be on the top of the list. Long flavourful basmati rice and succulent pieces of chicken, mutton or crunchy vegetables dipped in a pool of aromatic spices, this dish from Mughal era is sure to amp up any lunch or dinner table game. Picture this: A hot pot filled with biryani followed by a separate bowl of salan and onion rings. Would you be able to trade this combination for anything? No, right? That's exactly how we feel about this heavenly dish. From ever popular chicken qorma biryani to mutton keema biryani, there's an array of biryani available in the global gastronomical affair.





In this article, we will introduce you all with one such biryani recipe popularly acknowledged as Degi biryani. Just like other biryani, this biryani recipe is also hugely dominated by the addition of a variety of different piquant and aromatic spices. Now, you must be wondering then why it is different from other biryani recipes? Well, it's unique selling proposition is - it includes chilli pickle in between the rice in the preparation. However, this biryani is mostly available in the streets of old Delhi near Jama masjid and Matia mahal. But you can also prepare it at home with some simple steps. Interesting, right? Read on to know about the recipe.

Here's how to make Degi Biryani | Degi Biryani Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is rinse and soak basmati rice for about 20-30 minutes. Put all the whole spices into the bowl and give it a good boil until 80% cooked. Once done, drain the rice and keep it aside.





Now, for the biryani base, heat ghee in a large vessel, add whole spices again along with green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Stir for 2-3 minutes. Now add chicken and wait until the chicken pieces get tender and juicy.





The next step is to pour the rice on top of the chicken gravy, add and hide chilli pickle in between the rice and cover the pan with aluminium foil and let it cook for 5-6 minutes.





Pour a generous amount of ghee on the top and relish!





Click here for the full recipe of Degi Biryani.





Well, now you know the drill, try this recipe at home and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.









