If you have grown up in Delhi, or have even visited the capital once, you would know that the city is obsessed with its street food. From chaat to momos, to noodles and to samosas, you can find a range of snacks here, and two of the most popular street foods here have to be the aloo tikki and the shakarkandi chaat. We love them both equally, and guess what, we have also found a recipe that combines the goodness of both in one dish. Yes, you heard us. So, for the unversed, aloo tikki is basically a crispy potato patty that is served with a dash of yogurt chutney and masalas. On the other hand, shakarkandi chaat is made with cut slices boiled sweet potatoes that are tossed with chaat masala and lemon juice before serving.

In this recipe by noted YouTuber Manjula Jain, the crispy patties are made with sweet potatoes and served in two different styles.

Here's what you need to do to make Shakarkandi Chaat:

1. Wash, peel sweet potatoes and cut them in round slices.

2. For batter, in a bowl add cornstarch, all-purpose flour, salt, black pepper. Mix it well.

3. Add water to make a thick paste of pouring consistency.

4. In another bowl, add salt and black pepper to breadcrumbs and mix it well.

5. Place the greased parchment paper on an air-fryer tray.

6. Dip every piece of sweet potato in the slurry and then in the breadcrumbs and line them on the parchment paper.

7. Cook in air fryer on 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

8. Take out your tikkas on a plate.

9. Add a dash of yogurt, tamarind chutney, coriander chutney. Add some green chillies, finely chopped ginger if you want the chaat to be hot and spicy.

10. Alternate way: You can sprinkle some chaat masala on top of your tikkis, followed by a drizzle of lemon juice, some green chillies and chopped ginger.

If you do not have an air-fryer, you can simply fry the tikkis on low flame until they are brown and crispy from both sides.

Watch the detailed recipe video of Shakarkandi Chaat here: