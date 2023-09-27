Whether it's tea time or a surprise visit from guests, the eternal question of what to whip up always lingers. We crave snacks that are not only tasty but also quick and nutritious. While we have our go-to snacks like tikkis, potato dishes, sandwiches, and cheelas, there's always room for something new. If you're up for a culinary adventure, we've got a delightful recipe for you - Moong Dal Nuggets. Moong Dal, or mung beans, is a powerhouse of protein, making it a fantastic addition to your diet, especially if you want to shed a few pounds. It's also loaded with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and B-complex vitamins, providing an energy boost and fortifying your body. Our Protein-Rich Moong Dal Nuggets combine green and yellow moong dal, along with veggies like carrots and capsicum, further enhancing their nutritional value. To add that extra zing, we spice them up with chaat masala, cumin, red chilli, and black pepper. What's more, these nuggets are air-fried, not deep-fried, making them an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals.





Also Read: These 5 Healthy Cake Recipes Are The Best Way To Enjoy A Guilt-Free Dessert

Health Benefits of Eating Moong Dal:

1. Protein-Packed: Moong dal is rich in protein, making it a valuable source for vegetarians and vegans.





2. Iron Boost: It contains iron, aiding in preventing anemia and combating fatigue.





3. Calcium Contribution: Moong dal supports bone health with its calcium content, which is ideal for lactose-intolerant individuals.





4. B-Complex Vitamins: It provides essential B-complex vitamins for metabolism, nerve function, and skin health.





5. Weight Management: Moong dal's protein and fibre help control appetite, aiding weight management.





6. Digestive Friendliness: Gentle on the stomach due to its low-fat content, it's suitable for sensitive digestion.





7. Versatile Delight: Moong dal is a versatile ingredient that adds nutrition to various dishes, from traditional dal to innovative recipes like Moong Dal Nuggets.





Step-By-Step Moong Dal Nuggets Recipe: How to Make Protein-Rich Moong Dal Nuggets:

Begin by mixing both types of dals together, then wash and soak them for 2 to 3 hours.

Once soaked, add water to a pan and cook the dals until they are halfway done.

Allow the cooked dal to cool, and then set aside 2 tablespoons of it.

Grind the remaining dal in a mixer until it forms a smooth paste.

Transfer the ground lentils to a mixing bowl and add finely chopped vegetables, along with the spices, bread crumbs, and corn flour. Mix these ingredients together to create a dough-like consistency.

Shape the mixture into small nuggets.

Preheat your air fryer to 180 degrees Celsius.

Place all the nuggets in the air fryer basket, and if desired, brush them lightly with oil.

Air fry the nuggets for 15 minutes or until they turn crispy and golden.







For the full recipe of Moong Dal Nuggets, click here.





Also Read: Looking For Dessert That's Healthy Too? Try This 4-Ingredient Banana Cake Today





Give this scrumptious snack a try and let us know in the comments how you liked it. Enjoy your protein-packed Moong Dal Nuggets - a delicious and healthy way to satisfy your snack cravings!









