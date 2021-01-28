Detox Drink Recipe: Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With Pink Salt-Ginger Water

You may consider starting your day with this healthy mix.

What's that one thing the ongoing pandemic has taught us? The most common reply will be taking care of your health. Everyone is being extra cautious about their health and lifestyle choices. While some are practising yoga and various physical exercises, others are indulging in healthy and nutritious food habits. This not only boosts energy and immunity but also helps maintain weight and overall health. And what revs up the whole process is a glass of detox drink in the morning. Made with healthy herbs, spices and other ingredients, detox water or herbal tea is a concoction that helps flush out the toxins and prepares your body for the whole day. There are different detox drinks available around; choice of detox water is unique to each person.





One such amazing concoction is pink salt-ginger detox water. Made with Himalayan salt, this drink has a positive effect on your overall health.





Health Benefits Of Pink Salt-Ginger Detox Water:

Pink salt includes natural iodine, calcium, potassium, magnesium and other essential minerals that may have a positive effect on your skin-health, digestion, metabolism and blood sugar levels. It is rich in antioxidants that are known to balance body pH level and prevent us from different respiratory illness. The minerals present in pink salt may also have a calming effect on your mind, further inducing good sleep.

Ginger used in this drink has also been a part of the traditional medicinal practice for ages. Its active constituent gingerol is deemed to have antibacterial, analgesic, antipyretic and sedative effects. Another component of ginger - zingerone- is a rich antioxidant that prevents our body from free-radical damages. It also protects our guts, cures indigestion, prevents cold and flu and promotes weight loss.





A healthy mix of these two healthy ingredients makes the drink an ideal option to add to your daily morning rituals. It also includes lemon that is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties make lemon juice ideal for overall nourishment.





How To Make Healthy Pink Salt-Ginger Detox Water | Pink Salt-Ginger Detox Water Recipe:

All you need to do is take a pinch of pink salt and mix it in lukewarm water along with some ginger and lemon juice. You may also add honey to it to enhance the taste and make you feel warm from within. If you are using unrefined pink salt, then soak it in water overnight and strain the impurities.





Click here for the pink salt-ginger detox water.





Drink this detox water and give a healthy start to your day. But always remember to consult a doctor before making any kind of lifestyle changes.





Keep healthy, stay happy!











