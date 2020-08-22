Detox Juice: How To Make Cucumber Kiwi Juice For Weight Loss And Immunity

Make this easy cucumber kiwi juice in minutes for good health.

If there's one thing that 2020 has changed, it is the consciousness around health and hygiene. There has been a complete shift towards conversations around immunity, fitness and detox. The people who were hitherto unaware or carefree about what they eat are paying more attention and trying to maintain good health. If you are looking for an easy recipe that will help you build immunity, shed kilos and detoxify too - here's a cucumber kiwi juice you can easily whip up in no time.





Why Cucumber And Kiwi For Weight Loss And Immunity? | Health Benefits Of Cucumber Kiwi Juice

Cucumber and kiwi both are seasonal foods which are loaded with nutritive goodness. Cucumber itself comprises of about 95% water, which keeps the body hydrated from within. The vegetable is light, filling and may help you shed extra kilos as well as provide the body with vital nutrients such as Vitamin K. Cucumber contains antioxidants which are vital for the body to fight against diseases. Kiwi too is one of the most underrated sources of Vitamin C, which is good for building immunity and keeping the body healthy.





How To Make Cucumber Kiwi Juice | Cucumber Kiwi Juice Recipe

Cut up the cucumber and kiwi into small pieces and let them chill in the refrigerator for an hour. Now, retrieve them and juice them up along with crushed ice and water. Ginger can also be added to the juice for a flavourful, zingy twist to the recipe. Garnish with sprouts and add celery sticks to the juice for stirring.





Here's the full step-by-step recipe for cucumber and kiwi juice.







