This Homemade Orange Drink May Be Quickest Way To Boost Immunity

Immunity has come into the limelight this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. There are a number of products in the market today that claim to boost immunity instantly. However, it is important to only trust information from reliable sources and what better than to take immunity-boosting ingredients which have been known since times immemorial? This five-ingredient detox drink made with orange, ginger and carrots is the easiest way to give your body a dose of good health and build immunity.





Immunity drink: Healthy orange and ginger drink can make for a good dose of immunity.

The orange and ginger detox drink is the healthiest decoction that can be whipped up in just 15 minutes. The detox juice is a great post-workout drink too which can rejuvenate your body with the essential nutrients. The 5-ingredient drink recipe by Chef Shibshankar Dey can easily be made at home. All you need is orange, carrot, ginger, lemon and raw turmeric. Orange and lemon are both citrus fruits which have abundant Vitamin C that is known to build immunity. Carrot too has good quantities of Vitamin A, C and antioxidants that further add to the nutritional quality of the drink. The remaining two ingredients, that is ginger and turmeric, are both known to enhance the body's fight against diseases and promote a healthy immune system.

To make the drink, simply blend the orange and carrot together. Then, add ginger and turmeric and blend again. Now squeeze half a lemon over it and strain the juice. Your refreshing orange drink is ready to be served!





Click here for the full step-by-step recipe.





It is advised to consume a glass of this drink every day for maximum health benefits. Drink your way to good health with this amazing and healthy orange drink.







