Detox Recipe: This 3-Ingredient Amla Drink May Help You Detox This Winter Season

Amla (or Indian gooseberry) has started to throng the vegetable and fruit markets.

When it comes to weight loss and detox, there is a host of information out there on various social media platforms. While fad diets have become quite a rage in the world of health and nutrition, most of them have a tendency to provide just short-term benefits. For long-term benefits, it is essential to steer clear of junk foods and detox the body of toxic elements. Consumption of seasonal fruits could help you go a long way! Now, that winter season is upon us, amla (or Indian gooseberry) has started to throng the vegetable and fruit markets. This citrus fruit is undeniably a powerhouse of nutrients. Whether you eat it raw or consume it in its powdered or juiced form, including amla in diet, especially during winters, could boost the body's immunity to a great extent.



It not only contains high vitamin C content, but also helps boost the body's metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant, which further helps protect against the harmful effects of free radicals. It not only helps in slowing down the ageing process but is also required for collagen production, further facilitating healthy skin, hair and immune system."





Hence, we bring to you a stellar detox recipe that features amla as its prime ingredient, followed by lemon and ginger, both of which have excellent detox properties as well.







Detox Recipe: How To Make 3-Ingredient Amla Drink For Detox



Ingredients:



Amla - 250 grams

Ginger - 100 grams

Lemon - 250 grams



Method:



To begin with, chop and deseed amla. Add the amla bits to a blender along with some water and blitz it.

Strain the pulp using a regular sieve and extract juice out of it.

Follow the same procedure with ginger and extract its juice as well.

Once this is done, mix both the juice extracts together and bring them to heat for about 2-3 minutes.

Cool down the mixture and squeeze lemon juice to it. Pour in a glass and drink.



Note: This detox drink will stay good for up to two weeks. You may store it in an air-tight container.



You can consume this drink twice or thrice in a week and detox your body on a weekly basis. However, before making any major additions to your diet, do consult a certified nutritionist and practice moderation as excess of anything in the diet could turn out to be harmful for your overall health.









