Air Pollution In Delhi: Drink This Ginger Infused Herbal Tea To Build Resistance Against Pollution

As Delhi is coming to grips with the hazardous air quality index, health experts around the city are advising people to stay indoors and take ample care of themselves. If you have been coughing and wheezing endlessly, or feeling some sort of irritation in eye - you may need to be extra cautious. These are some of the most common effects of air pollution. The air quality is expected stay grim for next few days, and therefore, it is a wise idea for you to bolster your diet with all things healing and nutritious. According to our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, you must load up on vitamin C-rich foods. Antioxidants help prevent free radical damage and boost immunity naturally. Foods rich in beta-carotene and vitamin E could also be of great help. Beta-carotene may help alleviate inflammation problems and ease discomfort. Nuts and leafy greens are also a good way to detox.





This healing beverage may come in handy to relieve coughing, cold and throat irritation.

This beverage is made with some power-ingredients that are so much more than just kitchen ingredients. They have been part of ancient Indian healing practices since time immemorial.





Here are some of the ingredients that make this herbal tea so effective:





1. Ginger





The active compounds in ginger help combat nausea and cold. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."





2. Cinnamon





The healing spice is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.





3. Black Pepper





Black pepper is replete with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in vitamin C and works as an excellent antibiotic.





Air Pollution in Delhi: Black pepper is replete with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Honey





Honey happens to be a good source of vitamin C, D, E, K and B complex and beta-carotene. It can help soothe cold, supress cough and boost immunity.





How To Make The Ginger-Infused Tea:





1. In a vessel, take a cup of water. Add to it half a teaspoon of dried ginger powder. One cinnamon stick, half a teaspoon of crushed black pepper powder, 1-2 cardamom pods and bring it to boil.

2. Let it steep for a minute.

3. Switch off the stove. Let it cool, add a pinch of honey for taste.









