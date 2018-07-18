Dhadak Stars Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Are Having Lots Of Foodie Fun In Delhi!

Highlights Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are in Delhi to promote Dhadak

Dhadak actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, are currently in Delhi for promoting their movie that hits the theatres in two days and their Instagram pages are proof that the duo is having loads of fun in the city. The leading couple of the tragic romantic drama has been out and about a lot lately and everywhere they go, shutterbugs follow them, wanting to capture their amazing chemistry. Ishaan and Janhvi's fans can't wait to see this chemistry being translated into magic on screen this weekend, but till then, we all have to make do with the paparazzi pictures and the snapshots that the actors themselves share on their social media pages. Today, the couple posted a number of videos and photos from the Delhi leg of their promotional tour.





Despite the intense heat and hot weather of Delhi, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor found a way to chill out. While Ishaan posted a video of both of them eating waffles together, Janhvi posted a picture of a tall glass of chilled lassi, while she chilled in her room. "Who needs caffeine when you have lassi," she wrote on Instagram.





Have a look:

That looks simply delicious, doesn't it? We should all take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor and switch to lassi instead of caffeinated drinks during this hot weather. Coffee or tea may dehydrate your body and may also result in an energy crash in a few hours, while lassi is perfect for revitalising your body and also restoring the electrolytes lost during the day. Moreover, lassi is a probiotic drink and can supply your digestive tract with healthy bacteria, which improves digestion. It's a naturally cooling drink and, most importantly, is extremely delicious too!





Meanwhile, we just can't get enough of Ishaan Khatter's goofiness in this video. It seems like the young actor has had a little, too, much dessert and is now having a sugar high! Have a look:





Two days ago, another video with Ishaan and Janhvi had gone viral, where Ishaan kept on ignoring Janhvi's continued questions about where they were going to have dinner:





It looks like Ishaan just couldn't get over the taste of the delicious lassi in his hand. We feel you Ishaan - we've all been there! We all wish Ishaan and Janhvi all the very best for the imminent release of Dhadak and also hope both of them keep sharing their love for food with us!







