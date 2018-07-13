SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • This Dhadak-Themed Cake With Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor's Figurines Looks Gorgeous!

This Dhadak-Themed Cake With Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor's Figurines Looks Gorgeous!

   |  Updated: July 13, 2018 18:16 IST

Google Plus Reddit
This Dhadak-Themed Cake With Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor's Figurines Looks Gorgeous!
Highlights
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is releasing this month
  • Janhvi shared a picture of a Dhadak-themed cake on her Instagram
  • The cake has figurines of both Janhvi and Ishaan's characters
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the much-awaited Dhadak. The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, is ready to hit the theatres on 20th July 2018 and the newbies are busy promoting the film all over the country. The young leading stars of the Marathi remake share a crackling chemistry that is hard to miss. The duo is often spotted fooling around with each other and sharing small video clips of each other on their Instagram stories. Janhvi and Ishaan are in Kolkata today to promote the film, even as the studios released a behind-the-scene video about the Kolkata schedule of the film.

Both the actors have been posting about their movie promotions on their Instagram pages and if you follow these talented stars, you can't help but be excited about the movie release. Janhvi even posted a snapshot of a Dhadak-themed cake, which had figurines of both Janhvi and Ishaan's characters in the movie.

Also Read: 7 Times Ishaan Khatter Gave Us Major Foodie Goals



Have a look:
 

o5l4pj4g

Doesn't that look gorgeous? In Dhadak, Ishaan and Janhvi play a young couple from Rajasthan, who are forced to flee their home-state as their families object to their match, due to differences in their caste. The movie is a remake of the Marathi movie Sairat and will be both Janhvi and Ishaan's debut in mainstream Bollywood. Janhvi and Ishaan both look incredibly fit and often also share their workout videos on their respective Instagram pages. However, little is known about their diet and fitness regime. We did spot Janhvi eating loads of cheese in a video recently shared by Ishaan Khatter on Instagram though! That explains Janhvi's excitement about the delicious-looking Dhadak-themed cake too.

Comments

We wish the young actors a lot of luck for their upcoming release and hope they keep sharing some more goofy videos with each other.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor Ishaan KhattarDhadak
How To Caramelize Sugar: Simple Methods To Make Delicious Caramel At Home
How To Caramelize Sugar: Simple Methods To Make Delicious Caramel At Home
Why You Need More Good Bacteria This Monsoon? 5 Pre and Probiotic Foods For Good Gut
Why You Need More Good Bacteria This Monsoon? 5 Pre and Probiotic Foods For Good Gut

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 