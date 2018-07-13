This Dhadak-Themed Cake With Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor's Figurines Looks Gorgeous!

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is releasing this month

Janhvi shared a picture of a Dhadak-themed cake on her Instagram

The cake has figurines of both Janhvi and Ishaan's characters

Both the actors have been posting about their movie promotions on their Instagram pages and if you follow these talented stars, you can't help but be excited about the movie release. Janhvi even posted a snapshot of a Dhadak-themed cake, which had figurines of both Janhvi and Ishaan's characters in the movie.



Have a look:



Doesn't that look gorgeous? In Dhadak, Ishaan and Janhvi play a young couple from Rajasthan, who are forced to flee their home-state as their families object to their match, due to differences in their caste. The movie is a remake of the Marathi movie Sairat and will be both Janhvi and Ishaan's debut in mainstream Bollywood. Janhvi and Ishaan both look incredibly fit and often also share their workout videos on their respective Instagram pages. However, little is known about their diet and fitness regime. We did spot Janhvi eating loads of cheese in a video recently shared by Ishaan Khatter on Instagram though! That explains Janhvi's excitement about the delicious-looking Dhadak-themed cake too.

We wish the young actors a lot of luck for their upcoming release and hope they keep sharing some more goofy videos with each other.