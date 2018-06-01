Dharmendra Adorably Talking About His Farm's Mangoes Will Make Your Day! (Watch Video)

Yesteryears' Bollywood actor Dharmendra is still loved by millions of film-loving Indians, both young and old. The actor is more of a legend in the Hindi film industry and has been a benchmark for acting and movie heroes for several generations. The 82-year-old has an active presence on social media as well and frequently posts throwback pictures on his Instagram page. Dharmendra today posted a video of himself proudly and adorably introducing the first batch of mangoes plucked from the trees at his farm and it made our Friday oh-so special!
The video that was posted on Dharmendra's Instagram page, shows him fondly talking about the fruits of his labour, which includes several popular varieties of mango, including Alphonso and chausa mangoes. Watch:
Dharmendra is heard saying in Hindi, in the video, "These are my farm's Alphonso mango. They were sown with a lot of love. We will eat them with a lot of love. How do you all like them?" Dharmendra takes a lot of pride in being a 'farmer's son', as he revealed in one his interviews with a popular English daily newspaper. The octogenarian reportedly owns a farmhouse in Lonavala, Maharashtra, and one of his many passions is farming there. The former actor reportedly grows a range of fresh produce at his farm and is deeply involved with the process as well.Also Read: Where does the Langra Aam get its Name from? An Interesting Take on this Most Loved Aam!
Dharmendra frequently posts blissful pictures and videos of himself at the farm, like this one, where he is seen feeding the calf of a Sahiwal cow:
Isn't this just adorable? From juicing it and putting it in milkshakes, to cooking it in curries and preparing desserts from the same; mangoes are loved and relished in all forms. However, one of the best ways to enjoy a mango is to simply cut the bright yellow pulp into small pieces or suck the pulp right off the stone. Dharmendra's little video certainly reminded us of these simple pleasures of life and we are sure that after watching this video you'll also want to get your hands on some ripe and juicy mangoes and enjoy them in peace!