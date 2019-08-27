Diabetes Diet: Ditch Your Regular Samosa And Try This Delish Ragi Samosa To Manage Blood Sugar

Fibre plays a key role in diabetes management.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would be aware that diabetes has emerged to be one of the biggest health concerns around the world this past decade. Rising at an epidemic rate, diabetes currently afflicts millions of people, both home and abroad. According to a Lancet study published in 2018, India alone would have close to 98 million diabetics by the year 2030. Diabetes is a condition wherein your blood sugar levels are not stable. If you do not do anything about your raised blood sugar levels, it may damage your kidneys and take a toll on your heart health and weight. Diabetics are often advised to keep a close check on their diet. Refined sugar, processed food, sugary drinks, and over-consumption of junk food may cause a surge in your blood sugar levels. Does that mean you need to eat all things bland and boring?! Not necessarily! A healthy spin to your favourite decadent snacks could be a good idea to keep your blood sugar in check and could satisfy your cravings too!





If you are a diabetes patient or know someone who is one, ask them to monitor their blood sugar from time to time. Diabetics should have a balanced diet in place. Fibre plays a key role in diabetes management. Fibre takes the longest to breakdown and digest, which is why, when you eat something fibre-rich, it does not metabolise so soon and makes sure the sugars are released slowly into the bloodstream. This prevents abrupt blood sugar spikes. Diabetics should make sure their snacks are balanced and wholesome, just like this ragi samosa. Ragi is a very good source of fibre and has a very low glycemic index. It is a gluten-free grain that is also enriched with protein and calcium. Ragi is a good source of iron as well.

The outer covering of this samosa is made with ragi and its filling is made with cucumber, peas, coriander and mint leaves. The recipe also makes use of boiled potatoes. Potatoes are high in carbs, you can choose to reduce the quantity of potatoes in the recipe or replace them with healthier sweet potatoes. You can also do away with raisins as they are concentrated with sugar. Serve with mint chutney and do practice moderation.















