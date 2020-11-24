Diabetes Diet: The Quickest Onion-Garlic Soup Recipe For Diabetes Management

Highlights Diabetes causes fluctuations in blood sugar levels

Diabetes can be controlled with wise dietary choices

Diabetics should refrain from simple carbs

Diabetes management is no cakewalk; you have to be conscious all the time about what you eat. What raises your blood sugar levels and what makes it drop all of a sudden, one needs to carefully monitor every food choice. Since there is no cure known for diabetes, all you can do is administer your diet, lifestyle and take all the medicines prescribed. Diet is a very important component of Diabetes control. There is a reason why diabetics are asked to limit so much more than just desserts. Refined flour, cereals, grains, foods rich in trans-fats are also known to be troublesome for diabetics. Replacing sources of simple carbs with high fibre foods could be a wise call according to many nutritionists. Fibre takes a while to breakdown and digest, which enables slow release of sugar thereby preventing blood sugar spikes.





According to the American Diabetes Association, onions are excellent superfoods for diabetes management. They are high in fibre and low in glycaemic index. Its anti-inflammatory properties help manage chronic problems. A study, published in the journal 'Environmental Health Insights,' noted that consumption of fresh onions may reduce blood glucose levels among type-1 and type-2 diabetics. Similarly, even garlic is known to do wonders to prevent a surge in blood sugar levels, if taken in moderate amount. It could also potentially reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications.

You can blend the goodness of both onion and garlic in this hearty broth. All you need are a handful of common ingredients and about 10 minutes.





Onion-Garlic Soup Recipe For Diabetes Management:





Ingredients:





1 large onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

8-10 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup boiled sweet corns.

Salt as required

Water as required

Handful of chopped spring onions

Method:







1. In a pan heat some olive oil, add onions and sautee.

2. Add garlic, a cup of water and sautee again.

3. Put the lid on the pan. Let the two cook until your onions turn slightly translucent.

4. Let it cool down a bit.

5. Transfer the mix into a blender or food processor. Blend until you get a fine paste. You could use a hand blender too.

6. Transfer this paste in a hot pan, add a large cup of water, you can add more depending upon your desired consistency.

7. Let the soup come to a boil.

8. Add salt

9. Add corns, spring onions and black pepper, let it cook for a few minutes, or until it boils.

10. Serve hot.





If you like chicken, you can also include shredded chicken chunks to your soup. Try this at home and let us know what you think.







