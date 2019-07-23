Diabetes Diet: This High-Fibre Vegetarian Breakfast Is Ideal For Diabetics

Broccoli is packed with fibre, which helps ensure slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream

In past 10-15 years, diabetes has become one of the most common metabolic disorders around the world. Currently afflicting millions, diabetes is a condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. If a study published in the Lancet Journal is to be believed, about 98 million Indians are likely to develop diabetes by the year 2030. If steps are not taken to control diabetes, the condition could lead to weight gain, kidney failure and heart ailments. If you are a diabetic or know anybody who is a diabetic in your vicinity, you would understand the value of a healthy balanced diet in managing this condition. Excessive consumption of sugary, fried and processed foods may spike your blood sugar levels. Diabetics should include fibre-rich fruits, nuts and legumes in their diet. According to a recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, a plant-based diet may help stave off risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Among the plant-based dieters too, adults who chose 'healthy' plant-based foods low in sugar, fat and salt such as fresh fruits and vegetables were found to have the lowest risk.





If you are looking to explore options, here is healthy saute you would enjoy. This recipe of ‘sauteed broccoli & almonds' is ideal for diabetics, especially if you are not able to figure what to make for breakfast. Broccoli is packed with fibre, which helps ensure slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream and prevent blood sugar spikes. According to a study, published in the journal Diabetes, the presence of sulforaphanes in broccoli protect against this type of cell damage for diabetics. The glycaemic index of this low-carb veggie is also 15, which is very low – making it an ideal food for diabetics.





Another superfood in this mix is almond. Like broccoli, the GI of almonds is also very less. GI is a relative ranking given to carbohydrates, depending on how they impact your blood sugar levels. Foods with low glycaemic index tend to metabolise slowly, thereby enabling slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream.





This recipe is so easy to make, you can make them on days you are pressed for time and do not want to tuck into something greasy or unhealthy right at the start of the day. The ingredients used in the dish are also easily available in stores near you. You would need a handful of broccoli, butter, garlic, salt and almonds. Sounds easy, then don your aprons and start cooking.







