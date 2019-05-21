Diabetes Diet: How Diabetics Can Include Pizza In Their Diet In Healthy Manner

Diabetes Diet Tips: Here's how to eat pizza without disturbing your blood sugar levels

Diabetes, or high blood sugar, is a condition wherein the glucose levels in blood are persistently elevated. The condition has two types - type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. In type-1 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Whereas, in type-2 diabetes, the body in unable to process blood sugar effectively due to insulin resistance. Diabetes is a condition that affects millions of people around the globe. Increasingly erratic lifestyle, poor sleep quality and poor dietary habits are some of the factors that may be blamed for the growth in the number of diabetics. Diabetics have to be very careful about what they eat, lest their meals lead to sudden rise in blood sugar levels and lead to other complications. Diabetics usually have to follow a strict diet have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly to keep a check on sudden fluctuations.











Diabetics are generally advised to stay away from processed and junk foods as these may trigger spikes in blood glucose levels. However, there are some ways that diabetics may also be able to consume their favourite junk food, without compromising on health or leading to rise in blood sugar. Small modifications and ingredient swaps can go a long way in improving the glycaemic indexes of a number of dishes. Pizza, for instance, is a dish that diabetics have to swear off of, because it is extremely harmful for people suffering from the condition. Regular pizzas may be everything that diabetics are not allowed to consume: calorie-rich, high in salt and processed foods like cheese and refined flour. But there are some ways in which pizzas can be adjusted to fit the requirements of a diabetes diet.

Diabetes Diet: Diabetics may be able to eat pizza without messing with their health

How To Eat Healthy Pizza On A Diabetes Diet

It's important to have a strict meal plan, complete with precise meals timings that must be adhered to, as much as is possible. Regular check-ups of levels of glycated haemoglobin are also important. So if you have been following a largely healthy diet loyally and not indulging in unhealthy foods, you may be able to adjust a few helpings of pizza in your diabetes diet.





Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests some ways that pizza-loving diabetics can include it in their diet, in a healthy manner:

1. While Ordering Pizza At A Restaurant: "Order a whole wheat pizza, with a side of salad and make sure to share it with a friend," says Dr. Datta. Basically, exercise portion control and make sure you consume enough fibre-rich foods in the form of veggies and salads with the pizza.





2. While Preparing Diabetic-Friendly Pizza At Home: "At home, use a whole wheat base or multigrain pizza base, lots of veggies and less cheese." Cheese is high in calories and no matter how healthy the variety of your cheese is, it is bound to add a lot of calories to your meals.





Diabetes Diet: For homemade pizzas, use a whole wheat base or multigrain base

3. Ideal Timings To Consume Pizza: Dr. Datta says, "Ideally, it is a whole meal by itself and can replace your regular meal. If you have it as a snack, just take one or two slices."





4. What To Avoid And What To Include In Your Pizza: "Use fresh ingredients instead of frozen and processed ones. Go easy on the cheese, use fresh cheese." Obviously then, whole frozen pizzas are a big no for diabetics and must be avoided at all costs.





Dr. Datta stresses on the fact that diabetics must treat pizzas as full-fledged meals and not as snacks. Make sure you consult your nutritionist before adding or eliminating anything from your diabetes diet.







