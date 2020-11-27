Diabetes Diet: This Quick And Easy Moong Sprouts Tikki May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Tikkis made of moong sprout, spring onions and oats flour may help manage diabetes.

Delicious, flavourful and full of spices, street-style tikkis are everyone's favourite! The sheer sound and aroma of deep-frying crispy snacks make everyone's taste buds melting, isn't it? Tikkis is one of the most popular street foods of India and is perhaps loved across age groups. From evening cup of tea to party snack, tikkis make a delicious entry everywhere. If you are someone with high blood sugar levels or with erratic blood pressure levels, deep-fried tikkis made with starchy potatoes and refined flour will not sit well with your diet plans. But how about some diabetic-friendly tikkis? Yes, you read that right.





Diabetes is a condition that the world is grappling with since long. A condition characterised by elevated sugar levels in the blood is an irreversible one and can only be managed by certain lifestyle and dietary changes. While sugar is definitely off the charts, experts have suggested many tips along with certain foods that if included in the diet may help manage the condition. As per experts, diabetics should keep munching at short intervals to keep themselves satiated in order to avoid any sudden spike in the blood sugar levels. And you'll be surprised to know the array of healthy yet delicious snacks that one can munch on during the day. Yes, a healthy, wholesome tikki is one of them!

Tikkis can be made into a healthier and diabetic-friendly way too.

Quick And Easy Moong Sprouts Tikki For Diabetes:

Here is a diabetic-friendly tikki recipe made of moong sprout which is not just a healthier alternative of regular tikkis but also super tasty! Sprouted moong dal is a rich source of fibre, protein and antioxidants that help us feel satiated for long and prevent spiked in the blood sugar levels. In this recipe, moong sprouts are combined with spring onions that is said to have sulphur which tends to increase the body's ability to produce insulin. All this is combined with oats flour, rich in protein and fibre! The addition of garlic, green chillies and salt lends a yummy flavour to the tikkis.





Sprouts are known to be extremely healthy and beneficial for diabetics.





Here is how you can make yummy and diabetic-friendly moong sprouts tikki at home:

Ingredients:





- Sprouted moong (boiled)- 1 cup





- Spring onions (finely chopped)- 1/2 cup





- Green chillies (finely chopped)- 1





- Garlic (chopped)- 1/2 tsp





- Garam masala- 1/2 tsp





- A pinch of red chilli powder (optional)





- A pinch of salt





- Oats flour- 1/4 cup





- Oil- to grease and pan-fry





Method:





1. Blend the moong sprouts until coarse.





2. Now add all the ingredients with it, except oil, and mix well into a smooth paste.





3. Divide the paste into equal portions of the number of tikkis you want to cook. Flatten each tikka.





4. Heat a non-stick pan, grease with half a tsp of oil and cook tikkis on it until they turn golden brown.





5. Serve hot with some mint chutney





Try this diabetic-friendly tikki at home for a perfect mid-day snack and share your experience in the comments section below.





